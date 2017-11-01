BJP will get an electric shock in Gujarat polls: Rahul Gandhi

BHARUCH: With the battle heating up on the ground for the Gujarat elections, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a fresh salvo at the Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP-led centre.

"The BJP is going to get an electric shock in the Gujarat poll. People have realized the truth. The next government in Gujarat will be of farmers, poor, traders and not of Modiji`s industrialists," said the Gandhi scion.

Mocking the centre for the Ease of Business Report, Gandhi asked Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to see how small-time farmers and traders were suffering while top industrialists keep reaping benefits.

"Jaitleyji sits in his office and believes a foreign company talking of ease of doing business. Did Jaitleyji go to a small shop owner and ask what is the ease of doing business?"

"Look at Vijay Mallya. He is enjoying himself in London. What did Modiji do?"

"These five or 10 big industrialists, I will not name anyone, are ruling in every sector. Be it health, education, power, water, manufacturing," he said.

Questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's `Make in India` initiative, the Congress leader said, "Let me give you some figures. India and China house almost the same number of people. But China creates 50,000 jobs every year. In India, we create only 450.

"Modiji speaks about `Make in India`. He promised everything will be made in India. But today, three million Gujaratis are jobless," he said.

Once again, referring to GST as "Gabbar Singh Tax", the Congress second-in-command said, "I have named it Gabbar Singh Tax. Poor people work hard and their earning are snatched away."

Gujarat elections are due to be held on December 9 and 14, counting on December 18.

On Tuesday, BJP chief Amit Shah launched had questioned the current Congress-led Himachal government.

"Forget what the BJP did in the last three years, we will give every account of our development programmes in 2019. But Rahul baba should tell that what his three generations and his party did for the country in the past 70 years," said Shah at a public rally.

With IANS inputs