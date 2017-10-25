Gujarat elections 2017 Live updates: Election Commission likely to announce poll date at 1 pm

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll dates for Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home turf, at 1 pm on Wednesday. However the poll panel is yet to confirm the same.

Earlier, on October 12, while announcing the dates for Himachal Pradesh poll, the ECI had stated that Gujarat elections will be held before December 18. It further hinted that counting of both states (Gujarat and Himachal) are likely be conducted simultaneously.

The model code of conduct will come into immediate effect after the ECI announces the poll dates.

According to sources, Gujarat elections are likely to be held in two phases. In 2012, the elections were held in two phases on December 13 and 17.

The Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP has won the last five assembly elections in Gujarat. In 2012, the party won 115 seats. Term of the current 182-member assembly will end on January 22, 2018.

Last week, PM Modi visited the state, announcing a slew of initiatives and measures.

Himachal Pradesh polls will be held on November 9, counting on December 18.

For the first time, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh polls will witness the use of Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPATs) with all Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).