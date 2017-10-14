Block 'life-threatening' online games like Blue Whale: SC to Centre

New Delhi: With dangerous online games like Blue Whale claiming several innocent lives in the recent past, the Supreme Court has directed the Centre to constitute a panel of experts to block such life-threatening gaming Apps.

According to reports, the order was passed on Friday by a bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, which also sought the Centre's response on a plea seeking to block similar games like Choking game, Salt and Ice Challenge, Fire Challenge, Cutting challenge, Eyeball challenge and Human Embroidery game.

The Centre has reportedly been given time till October 27 to file its reply in this case.

The apex court, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud, also restrained all High Courts from further entertaining similar pleas.

Advocate Sneha Kalita, the petitioner in the case, had requested the apex court to issue directions to network service providers, internet service providers, Web Hosting Service Providers and cyber cafes to warn users from downloading and sharing virtual digital games which may be harmful and life-threatening.

The petitioner had also sought a direction from the apex court to the Ministry of Women and Child Development to take precautions to prevent youngsters from falling prey to such lethal games.

Meanwhile, Cyber experts had recently warned that a number of fictitious Blue Whale gaming apps and malware are still available on the internet which lure users to download them and in the process steal their personal information.

A man from Tamil Nadu had earlier filed a petition in the apex court seeking a ban on the Blue Whale challenge, which is being blamed for deaths of several children across the world.