BoycottIndigo - Outrage on social media after video of IndiGo staff assaulting passenger surfaces

New Delhi: A video showing an IndiGo staffer manhandling a passenger surfaced Tuesday following which the airline apologised for the incident and said stern action has been taken against the erring employee.

In the video, a passenger is first seen being stopped from entering a coach, then pulled back by a ground staff. Another airline employee is seen restraining the traveller.

As the passenger fought back, he fell to the ground.

As the video went viral, there was outrage on social media and hashtag #BoycottIndigo started trending.

Following are some of the reactions:

#BoycottIndigo #indigoairlines no one should fly you @IndiGo6E You should be ashamed of your culture. What do you want? Kill the guy? — Rishabh Jain (@rish_jain14) November 7, 2017

#indigoairlines I will never ever fly Indigo ever again in my life. This is not the service & hospitality industry works. Goons in disguise. — Manu Sharma (@manukrsharma) November 7, 2017

#tarmacterrortape boycott Indigo. Sad to know how they treat passenger. Sad to they terminate the whistleblower #indigoairlines — arijit guha mazumder (@arijitgm) November 7, 2017

#IndigoAirlines how dare you beat up a passenger and get away with a lame apology!! Founder of Indigo must apologise and take action immd — Ramesh Swamy (@ramesh78) November 7, 2017

@IndiGo6E #indigoairlines #BoycottIndigo I pledge to boycott Indigo, till a public apology is issued and the thugs are handed over to Police — Gautam Agrawal (@agr_gautam) November 7, 2017

#indigoairlines until these thugs are terminated by Indigo and handed over to police we should stop flying indigo... — Sandip (@mickyblue0513) November 7, 2017

#IndigoAirlines who in the world gave you the right to beat nd restrain a customer shameless company,u should be sued ur staff arrested — Tarun Adda (@tarunadda) November 7, 2017

#indigoairlines I hav experienced worst staff rude behavior untrained not befitting #Airlines hi cost service tho LCC . Reducd my preference — V S VENKATESH (@VSVENKS) November 7, 2017

#indigoairlines IndigoAirlines attempted to murder an old aged person.The government and DGCA should ban their fying licence immediately now — Anikjit Mitra (@Anikjit_M) November 7, 2017

#boycottindigo #banindigo #indigoairlines now a proof of arrogance. Will not fly again... Ur flights will go empty now. — rohit (@rgrgh091) November 7, 2017

#indigoairlines the most useless airline, shame on you guys. Now don't justify the misdeeds of your staff.#TarmacTerrorTape — Rajiv (@Rajiv_Nextgen) November 7, 2017

#BoycottIndigo.. should teach them a lesson. . This is India..who are they to manhandle him..they should have called airport security. . — Sreejith P S (@drsreejithps) November 7, 2017

#boycottindigo. I will never fly again in this airline. Boycott IndiGo who the hell are you to touch a passenger. — Sivasamy (@Sivasam22621771) November 7, 2017

#BoycottIndigo nothing new for Indigo to misbehave with customers. They are repeat offenders. DGCA and PMO take action immedtly agst Indigo — Jai (@Jai_tricorp) November 7, 2017

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha condemned the incident in a series of tweets, and said the government has sought a report from the airline.

"IndiGo passenger incident from Oct 15 is deplorable and unfortunate. Passenger safety and security is our top-most priority. MoCA (Ministry of Civil Aviation) has already asked for a detailed report from Indigo by tomorrow," Sinha tweeted.

The minister said he will also meet the passenger.

"We hope the passenger will file a criminal complaint. This will enable us to take appropriate action," he said in another tweet.

Also, IndiGo President and Whole Time Director Aditya Ghosh apologised and said stern action was taken against the staff.

On the other hand, a Delhi police official said they received a call from the police control room about the incident but no one filed a complaint.

"There was altercation between IndiGo staff, and passenger, Rajeev Katiyal, due to misunderstanding. The matter was amicably resolved," said DCP IGI, Sanjay Bhatia.

(With PTI inputs)