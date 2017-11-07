हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
#BoycottIndigo - Outrage on social media after video of IndiGo staff assaulting passenger surfaces

A video showing an IndiGo staffer manhandling a passenger surfaced on Tuesday. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 08, 2017, 00:11 AM IST
Comments |
Pic courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: A video showing an IndiGo staffer manhandling a passenger surfaced Tuesday following which the airline apologised for the incident and said stern action has been taken against the erring employee.

In the video, a passenger is first seen being stopped from entering a coach, then pulled back by a ground staff. Another airline employee is seen restraining the traveller.

As the passenger fought back, he fell to the ground.

As the video went viral, there was outrage on social media and hashtag #BoycottIndigo started trending.

Following are some of the reactions:

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha condemned the incident in a series of tweets, and said the government has sought a report from the airline.

"IndiGo passenger incident from Oct 15 is deplorable and unfortunate. Passenger safety and security is our top-most priority. MoCA (Ministry of Civil Aviation) has already asked for a detailed report from Indigo by tomorrow," Sinha tweeted.

The minister said he will also meet the passenger.

"We hope the passenger will file a criminal complaint. This will enable us to take appropriate action," he said in another tweet.

Also, IndiGo President and Whole Time Director Aditya Ghosh apologised and said stern action was taken against the staff.

On the other hand, a Delhi police official said they received a call from the police control room about the incident but no one filed a complaint.

"There was altercation between IndiGo staff, and passenger, Rajeev Katiyal, due to misunderstanding. The matter was amicably resolved," said DCP IGI, Sanjay Bhatia.

(With PTI inputs)

