IndiGo staff manhandle elderly passenger at Delhi airport, caught on camera

New Delhi: A shocking video of an IndiGo staffer manhandling a passenger surfaced on the tarmac at Delhi airport has come to light.

In the video, the passenger, identified as Rajeev Katiyal, is first seen being stopped from entering a coach, then pulled back by a ground staff.

Another airline employee is seen restraining the passenger. As Katiyal fought back, he fell to the ground.

Watch video below (courtesy - ANI):

#WATCH: IndiGo staff manhandle a passenger at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (Note: Strong language) pic.twitter.com/v2ola0YzqC — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2017

"I was standing in the shade of a plane when a ground staff started shouting at me in a very rude manner. I asked him why don't you arrange the third bus for which we are waiting. Meanwhile, when the bus came, two people said let's teach him a lesson and one of them pulled me out of the bus," Katiyal told a television channel, PTI reported.

As per media reports, another Indigo staffer shot the video. The incident is said to have taken place on October 15, 2017.

Meanwhile. Civil Aviation Minister AG Raju said, "Seeking report from DGCA. Violence of any sort is deplorable and should result in criminal action," as per ANI.

On the other hand, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha said, "Indigo passenger incident from October 15 is deplorable and unfortunate. Passenger safety and security is our top-most priority. MoCA has already asked for a detailed report from Indigo."

Indigo passenger incident from Oct 15 is deplorable and unfortunate. Passenger safety and security is our top-most priority. 1/n — Jayant Sinha (@jayantsinha) November 7, 2017

MoCA has already asked for a detailed report from Indigo by tomorrow. Indigo has issued a news release stating that the culprit 2/n — Jayant Sinha (@jayantsinha) November 7, 2017

He further tweeted, "Indigo has issued a news release stating that the culprit has been terminated. Indigo senior executives have personally apologised to the passenger."

has been terminated. Indigo senior executives have personally apologised to the passenger. We hope that the passenger will file 3/n — Jayant Sinha (@jayantsinha) November 7, 2017

a criminal complaint. This will enable us to take appropriate action. I will meet Shri Kalra to address his concerns. 4/n — Jayant Sinha (@jayantsinha) November 7, 2017

Passengers and employees should know that the Ministry has multiple channels such as AirSewa and DGCA Sugam to handle such complaints n/n — Jayant Sinha (@jayantsinha) November 7, 2017

Meanwhile, IndiGo's president and director Aditya Ghosh apologised for the incident and said stern action was taken against an airline staff for manhandling the passenger.

"I acknowledge the unpleasant experience our passenger went through while engaging with our staff at Delhi airport. My personal apologies as this does not reflect our culture. I had personally spoken to the passenger and asked for an apology," a statement from IndiGo quoted Ghosh as saying.

He also said the airline held an inquiry and action was taken against the staff, without specifying what measure it took.

"Any act that compromises the dignity of either is of a serious concern to us. Under the code of conduct violation, this incident was investigated and stern action was taken against the staff. Once again my personal and sincere apologies to the affected passenger," the statement added.

(With Agency inputs)