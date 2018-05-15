BSF soldier martyred in ceasefire violation by Pakistan

New Delhi: A soldier of the Border Security Force (BSF) was martyred early Tuesday after Pakistan violated ceasefire yet again in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba sector.

The incident reportedly happened in the early hours of Tuesday when Pakistani forces began unprovoked firing from across the LoC in the Samba sector. While Indian forces retaliated strongly, a BSF constable - Devender Kumar - lost his life.

Devender Kumar, a Border Security Force (BSF) Constable, who lost his life in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Samba sector #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/nqNJAH9C3u — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2018

Pakistan has repeatedly violated ceasefire agreement with India, with more than 650 such incidents this year alone - till April. While security forces have suffered losses, civilian casualties too have mounted prompting authorities to recently build several bunkers.

Last month, Pakistan-based Dawn reported that the country is now planning an ambitious space programme during the next fiscal year (2018-19) at a cost of Rs 4.7 billion in a possible bid to “keep an eye on the Indian side”.

India too has been looking to use hi-tech surveillance equipment to ensure Pakistani forces are unable to provide mortar-fire cover to terrorists attempting to sneak into India. While details have not been made known due to secrecy-related issues - the BSF did install a high-tech fence in a border area with Bangladesh which would ensure no illegal entry takes place from the other side. BSF has not ruled out installing similar fences along the LoC in the times to come.