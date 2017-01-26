Burj Khalifa - world's tallest building – dons tri-colour to mark India's 68th Republic Day; WATCH
New Delhi: Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, was on Wednesday lit up in tri-colours - saffron, white and green - to celebrate India's 68th Republic Day, showcasing strong cultural and trade bond between India and the UAE.
The LED shows were held thrice and will be repeated on Thursday along with complimenting Dubai Fountain shows.
"The visual expression of the tri-colors underlined the solidarity of the UAE and its people with India, with which the nation shares strong cultural and trade ties," said Dubai-based real estate company, Emaar, in a statement.
The official page of Burj Khalifa, also tweeted out the pictures.
Tonight we celebrate India’s 68th Republic Day with a spectacular LED illumination of the Indian National flag on #BurjKhalifa! #India pic.twitter.com/p8gfl1mr9X
— Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) January 25, 2017
The iconic building in Dubai, which stands at 823 metres, was named in honour of the ruler of Abu Dhabi and president of the United Arab Emirates Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Dubai is one of the seven emirates of the UAE.
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is the Chief Guest at the Republic Day parade on Thursday.
The grand public display of India-UAE close relations at Burj Khalifa was viewed by huge population of various nationalities present in Dubai and around the world through social networks and conventional media.
Watch the amazing video of Burj Khalifa glowing in tri-colors here.
#WATCH Dubai's #BurjKhalifa lit up in colours of the Indian Flag on #RepublicDay eve pic.twitter.com/QlxTUUIYQh
— ANI (@ANI_news) January 25, 2017
