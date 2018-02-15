Can Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya leave India without BJP connivance: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has questioned the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government amid reports of billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi, who is under Enforcement Directorate scanner over Rs 280 crore fraud at Punjab National Bank.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said, “Is it possible to believe that he (Nirav Modi) or Vijay Mallya left the country without active connivance of BJP govt?”

This came even as the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted raids at Modi’s residence and offices in Mumbai.

Official sources said the agency sleuths swooped down on at least ten premises of entities involved in the case early morning. The premises raided by the ED in Mumbai include Modi's residence in Kurla, his jewellery boutique in Kala Ghoda area, three company locations in Bandra and Lower Parel, three premises in Surat in Gujarat and Modi's showrooms in Chanakyapuri and Defence Colony in Delhi.

Modi, 46, has been booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for cheating after PNB sent a complaint to it alleging that the jewellery firm owner, his brother Nishal, wife Ami, and one Mehul Choksi entered into a criminal conspiracy with the officials of the bank and cheated it, causing a "wrongful loss".

The billionaire diamantaire, whose jewellery creations are popular among global celebrities, has two boutiques in Delhi and Mumbai. He has several boutiques worldwide including Hawaii, Las Vegas, New York, London, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Beijing, Macau and Hongkong.

State-owned PNB on Wednesday said it had detected a USD 1.77 billion (about Rs 11,400 crore) scam. PNB has suspended ten officers and referred the matter to CBI for investigation.

(With PTI Inputs)