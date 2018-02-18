Canadian PM Justin Trudeau visits Taj Mahal with family – see pics

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau kickstarted his India visit with a visit to Taj Mahal in Agra with his family on Sunday. Trudeau visited the iconic monument along with his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, and kids Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien.

Canadian Prime Minister #JustinTrudeau, along with his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, and kids Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien, visits Agra's Taj Mahal. pic.twitter.com/4vUmxf1gx6 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 18, 2018

The 46-year-old Canadian PM arrived in New Delhi on Saturday for a week-long visit on the invitation by his 'friend' Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During his visit, Trudeau is expected to visit Jama Masjid in the national capital, Swaminarayan Akshardham temple in Gujarat and the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Before embarking on his maiden India visit, Trudeau had tweeted, "Wheels up for India and a busy visit, focused on creating good jobs and strengthening the deep connection between the people of our two countries."

Wheels up for India and a busy visit, focused on creating good jobs and strengthening the deep connection between the people of our two countries. pic.twitter.com/Jg6UmL9y4S — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 16, 2018

The visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries in key areas of mutual interest trade and investment, energy, science and innovation, higher education, infrastructure development, skill development and space, a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Cooperation in security and counter-terrorism, as well as an exchange of views on global and regional issues of mutual interest, will also form important components of the visit.

PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with Trudeau on February 23 following which a number of agreements are expected to be signed.

The trip comes nearly three years after PM Modi visited Canada in April 2015. The last visit of a Canadian Prime Minister to India was in November 2012.

Notably, the ties between India and Canada have been on an upswing. Approximately 1.4 million Canadians are of Indian heritage and India is Canada's second largest source of immigrants. Canada is also a leading education destination for Indian students, and India is the second largest source of international students, an estimated 124,000 in 2017, as per official figures.

Trudeau, Canada's second youngest prime minister, is the son of Pierre Trudeau, the distinguished late Canadian prime minister.