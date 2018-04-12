CBI to probe Unnao rape case, FIR against Sengar amid midnight drama

An FIR has been registered against rape accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar while a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe has been ordered into Unnao rape and custodial death. The development was confirmed hours after Sengar and his supporters on Wednesday night indulged in scuffle with mediapersons who questioned him over the allegations. The case has been filed under POCSO Act and Sengar has been charged under sections 366, 363, 376 and 506.

The MLA has claimed innocence in the case, saying false allegations are being levelled against him. He even refused to surrender before the police on Wednesday. Though he visited the office of Senior Superintendent of Police Lucknow late on Wednesday night, but walked away half-an-hour later.

The scuffle, caught on camera, broke out between Sengar’s supporters and mediapersons outside the office of the SSP when the MLA made a visit in connection with the case. However, the MLA’s response to mediapersons was in different taste, as he said that he was ready to appear wherever media wanted.

“Aap (media) jahan kaho wahin chalen. Apke channel mai chal kar baithen. Main channel ke saathiyon ke kehne se yaha aaya hoon. Channel ke saathi jahan par kahenge wahan chaloonga. Namaste (I am ready to go wherever media asks. I can come on your channel also. I have come here at the behest of friends from channels.),” said Sengar while speaking to mediapersons.

The late-night drama came after ADGP Lucknow Zone Rajiv Krishna confirmed that he had submitted the preliminary report in the matter.

While Sengar has claimed that allegations against him are baseless, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asserted that no one found guilty in the case would be spared.

The investigation so far has revealed that the father of the rape survivor had suffered 18 internal injuries. The probing agency will see if at all the Uttar Pradesh Police acted under stress.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sengar’s wife Sangita made a visit to the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police, seeking “justice” for her husband.