CBSE Board Exams 2018: Last minute checklist before leaving for examination centre

NEW DELHI: Less than 24 hours remain for Board Exams 2018 to commence. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will start conducting Class 10 and Class 12 from March 25, 2018. The Class 10 board exams will continue till April 4, while Class 12 exams will continue till April 12, 2018.

As per the date sheet released, the CBSE will conduct exams English Elective-N, English Elective-C and English Core for Class 12 on Monday. For Class 10, the board will conduct these exam papers on Monday: Info and Comm Tech, Dynamic of Retailing, Info Technology, Security, Automobile Tech, Introduction to Financial Market, Introduction to Tourism, Beauty and Wellness, Basic Agriculture, Food Production, Front Office Operations, and Banking and Insurance.

Below, we present a last-minute checklist for candidates leaving for the examination centre:

1. Admit Card / Hall-ticket

Make sure you are carrying the hall ticket or admit card. Without it, candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination center. Keep the admit card in a safe place in the bag or file or any other item you're likely to bring to the exam centre.

2. Stationery

Just like admit cards, candidates cannot forget to carry essential stationery items such as pens, pencils and so on. Keep aside a separate stationery box which should include pens, pencils, eraser, scale, etc. It's recommended to keep spares pens and pencils for any emergency situation.

3. Clipboard or Writing Pad

A Clipboard can be helpful while writing the exam papers. It keeps the answer sheets at once place and helps in organising.

4. Water

Though every examination centre will provide water, it's recommended to carry your own water bottle. It helps when there's a bottle around when you're thirsty while writing the paper. Instead of waiting for water to arrive, just take a quick sip. Carrying your own water also reduces the chance of falling sick by drinking water from other sources.

5. Exam Centre & transport arrangement

Make sure you're prepared to reach the exam centre well before time. It's a good idea to visit the centre with your parents or guardians a day before (if you haven't done so already) and figure out the route to take on March 5. It also helps, if you pre-arrange your transport details before. In most cases, parents or relatives take care of these details. In any other scenarios, talk to adults around you and figure out how to arrange