CBSE board exams 2018: 5 crucial tips to de-stress before exam day

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will start conducting board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 from March 5, 2018. In less than 24 hours, students will face one the biggest thresholds of their lives. The outcome of these board exams can define the future course of action for some students.

Last minute checklist for candidates leaving for examination centre

With so much pressure to do well in exams, one tends to buckle or deflate under pressure. With months of planning and preparation behind, one need not panic or be stressed. Here are five tips for students to de-stress before the exam:

1. Excercise

One of the best ways to take the stress off mind is to exercise or work it out. According to a Harvard University study, “Rest and relaxation. It's such a common expression that it has become a cliche. And although rest really can be relaxing, the pat phrase causes many men to overlook the fact that exercise can also be relaxing. It's true for most forms of physical activity as well as for specific relaxation exercises.” The study goes on to explain how exercise helps with anxiety and depression.

2. Meditate, rejuvenate

Meditation is another way to calm the nerves. Basic yoga combined with regular breathing exercises can help relax. “Rapid, shallow, erratic breathing is a common response to stress. Slow, deep, regular breathing is a sign of relaxation. You can learn to control your respiration so they mimic relaxation; the effect, in fact, will be relaxing,” says the same Harvard study.

3. Entertainment

Entertainment is fun. One can watch a movie or a TV show, or play a board game or read a book for fun – entertainment in any form can destress and put you in a happy mode. And happy mode helps relax and rejuvenate. (Just don't overdo it)

4. Chatting

Try talking to friends or adults around you. Sometimes, while chatting with a dear one, we lose track of time and forget about the stress. This helps in staying calm and avoid the stressful situation around us.

5. No studying at last moment

Whatever you do, don't pick up the textbooks on the last day before the exam or try to cover a topic you previously decided to give a miss. Last moment learning about new topics can be quite stressful. At most, pick up a few prior notes and revise.

6. Helplines

If nothing seems to soothe your nerves, try calling up helplines to talk about what's affecting you and why are you stressed. CBSE centralized toll-free helpline number- 1800118004

The Class 10 board exams will continue till April 4, while Class 12 exams will continue till April 12, 2018. As per the date sheet released, the CBSE will conduct exams English Elective-N, English Elective-C and English Core for Class 12 on Monday. For Class 10, the board will conduct these exam papers on Monday: Infom and Comm Tech, Dynamic of Retailing, Info Technology, Security, Automobile Tech, Introduction to Financial Market, Introduction to Toursim, Beauty and Wellness, Basic Agriculture, Food Production, Front Office Operations, and Banking and Insurance.