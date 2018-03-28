CBSE board papers leak: PM Narendra Modi speaks to HRD Minister, calls for strict action; case registered

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar and conveyed his unhappiness over the CBSE board papers leak issue, claimed sources.

The Prime Minister also asked for strict action against those responsible for it, said sources.

PM Narendra Modi spoke to HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar and conveyed his unhappiness over the paper leak issue, asked for strict action: Sources

Later, while addressing a press briefing, the Union HRD Minister said, ''Some parts of the paper were leaked on WhatsApp and we've made a police complaint regarding it. An investigation is underway and strict action will be taken.''

Some parts of the paper were leaked on WhatsApp & we've made Police complaint regarding it. Investigation is underway & strict action will be taken. We have also decided to tighten security for the time when papers are being distributed: HRD Minister on X, XII CBSE paper leak

Calling for a need to evolve a mechanism to avoid such incidents in future, the minister said, ''We have also decided to tighten security for the time when papers are being distributed.''

''The examinations are conducted across the country but this has been reported only from a few schools in Delhi. The Union Cabinet has approved the National Testing Agency to come into effect from next year to ensure leak-proof examination,'' the HRD Minister said while referring to the CBSE board papers leak case.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Wednesday registered a case on the basis of a complaint filed by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) officials in connection with the alleged leak of Class X and Class XII board exam papers.

The case was registered shortly after the board announced that it will conduct a re-examination for the Class X Maths and Class XII Economics papers following a controversy over a possible leak.

"Board has taken cognizance of certain happenings in the conduct of certain examinations as are being reported. With the view to uphold the sanctity of the Board Examinations and in the interest of the fairness to the students, the Board has decided to re-conduct the examinations in the following subjects," a statement from the Board said.

"Dates for fresh examinations and the other details shall be hosted on the CBSE website (www.cbse.nic.in) within a week," the statement added.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) and Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) also held a meeting with Delhi Commissioner of Police over CBSE Class X and XII paper leak issue. A dedicated SIT has also been constituted by the Delhui Police to investigate the case, said reports.

On March 26, Class XII CBSE students were left appalled following the rumours of their Economics paper being leaked on social media hours before the examination.

However, the board then denied any leak.

A similar incident occurred on March 15 when several students had received copies of CBSE Accountancy paper on WhatsApp, hours before their exam.

The matter came to light after Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia received a copy of the "leaked" paper.

Exams for both Class X and Class XII began from March 5 and over 28 lakh students are appearing for the same.

CBSE students appeared for the Class 10 Mathematics paper on Wednesday, while the Class 12 Economics exam was held on March 26.

According to media reports, a total number of 16, 38,428 students had registered for class 10 exams and for class 12, a total of 11, 86,306 students had registered.

