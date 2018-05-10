CBSE Class 10 Result 2018 likely to be released in May last week, check cbse.nic.in

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the results of CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examinations in the last week of May. The official confirmation of dates for the declaration of results is, however, yet to be announced.

Once the results are out, it will be available on the board's official website. The students who have appeared will be able to check their results at cbse.nic.in. The results will also be available on cbseresults.nic.in.

According to latest media reports, CBSE is going to release results of Class 10 on May 30. Earlier the results were to be announced on May 28 along with Class 12 results.

While the CBSE Class 10 exams were held from March 5 till April 4, the CBSE Class 12 exams 2018 had commenced from March 5. The economics paper was re-conducted because of the paper leak incident. The last date for internal assessment for Class 10 was April 15 and for Class 12 was February 8, 2018.

Here is how you can check CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Results 2018 -

Step 1: Log on to the official websites of the board - cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'Class 10 Exam Results'

Step 3: Enter roll number and other required details

Step 4: Click on submit

The results will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are suggested to download their results and take a printout of the same for future reference. Students are advised to collect their official mark sheets from their respective institutes. The printouts are for information purposes only.

About CBSE

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) was founded on November 3, 1962. It's headquartered at Preet Vihar, New Delhi. Its primary function includes preparing academic programmes and organizing examinations, especially for Class 10 and Class 12 students