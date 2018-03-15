CBSE Class 12 Accountancy question paper was not leaked, claims board

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday denied reports of the Accountancy question paper of Class 12th exams being leaked. The board said that all the seals have been found intact at all the exam centres.

The CBSE added that some people tried to play mischief by circulating messages. "During process of exam, however, at local level some miscreants have tried to play mischief by circulating messages through WhatsApp & social media to disturb the sanctity of examinations.CBSE has decided to take strict action against such activities.FIR is being lodged by CBSE," CBSE said in a statement.

The statement comes after Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia confirmed that the questions which are being shared on social media groups matched the CBSE Accountancy paper set 2. The Accountancy exam was conducted on Thursday.

Sisodia had said that he received complaints of the paper being leaked and has assured swift action in the paper leak. "Received complaints about the Class 12 CBSE Accountancy paper being leaked. Have asked officers of Directorate of Education to investigate and lodge a complaint with CBSE. Swift action must be taken, so that hard-working students don't suffer due to negligence of CBSE," he tweeted.

A meeting of top officials was held to find out how the exam paper got leaked. CBSE Class 12 examination started on March 5, 2018 and the last paper is scheduled on April 13. Over 11 lakh students have registered for the Class 12 exam and over 16 lakh candidates will appear for the Class 10 tests this year.