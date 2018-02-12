CBSE issues directives to schools for success of PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to address school students from class 6 and class 12 during a ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ programme on February 16, ahead of the board examinations which begin in the first week of March. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a directive for all schools ahead of the same to ensure maximum reach of the event.

The CBSE board has issued a circular to schools mentioning that the interactive event will be held from 10.30 am to noon on February 16. According to the circular, students from class 9 to class 12 can ask questions to PM Modi. All the questions need to be within 100 words and submitted on mygov.in website for selection.

Schools have also been asked to arrange television sets, internet, radio sets etc for smooth transmission and broadcast of the programme. The programme is slated to be broadcast by DD News, DD National and DD India. Live webcasts will also be done through websites of PMO, HRD Ministry, Doordarshan, YouTube and mygov.in.

The schools have also been asked to click pictures and record 2-minute video clips of students attending the event, and they need to be submitted to CBSE board office by February 17, reported Prabhat Khabar.

A similar session was held for teachers in 2014, months after Narendra Modi took over as Prime Minister.

In order to reach out to the students and prepare them to face the difficulties ahead of their exams, PM Modi has also authored a book, ‘Exam Warriors’. The Prime Minister has listed 25 mantras for students in his book "Exam Warriors", which hit the bookstores last weekend on the verge of final examinations in schools.

The book, a little over 200 pages thick, has been published by Penguin Random House India.

It is a collection of anecdotes from the PM's school days and snippets from his monthly radio address "Mann Ki Baat" on coping with study stress.

"Trying to become someone is a conventional path.... Take the road less travelled," he says in the book. "Be a warrior, not a worrier," reads another idea.