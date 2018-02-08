PM Narendra Modi to hold 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' with students on stress-free exams

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a unique "Pariksha Pe Charcha" programme on February 16, to help students appearing for exams relieve the stress.

PM Modi will connect with lakhs of students and thousands of schools across the country and will discuss exam-related issues through a video conference from Delhi's Talkatora Stadium at 11:00 am.

According to reports, students from Class 6 to 12 have been asked to watch on Doordarshan, All India Radio, YouTube and all government websites the telecast of what has been dubbed the "Pariksha Pe Charcha" — a twist on his famous "Chai Pe Charcha" campaign during the 2014 general elections.

Schools have been asked to submit a two-minute video of students watching 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' or four paragraphs about it by the very next day.

A similar session was held for teachers in 2014, months after Narendra Modi took over as Prime Minister.

In order to reach out to the students and prepare them to face the difficulties ahead of their exams, PM Modi has authored a book, "Exam Warriors".

The Prime Minister has listed 25 mantras for students in his book "Exam Warriors", which hit the bookstores last weekend on the verge of final examinations in schools.

The book, a little over 200 pages thick, has been published by Penguin Random House India.

It is a collection of anecdotes from the PM's school days and snatches from his monthly radio address "Mann Ki Baat" on coping with study stress.

"Trying to become someone is a conventional path.... Take the road less travelled," he says in the book. "Be a warrior, not a worrier," reads another idea.

The PM has often spoken about exam stress and tackled the subject in his radio talk.

A year ago, PM Modi had advised students to "treat exams like festivals" and not to take too much stress. "A happy mind is the secret of a good mark sheet," he had said.

