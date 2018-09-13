Centre bans 328 drugs including popular painkiller pills

NEW DELHI: The government prohibited the manufacture, sale and distribution of 328 Fixed Dose Combination (FDC) drugs for human use with immediate effect on Wednesday. Several popular drugs including painkillers combinations such as Saridon.
It has also restricted the manufacture, sale or distribution of six FDCs subject to certain conditions.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had earlier banned 344 FDCs under section 26 A of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act in 2017. Later, five more FDCs were added to the list.
The matter was contested by several manufacturers in High Courts and the Supreme Court of India.
The SC in 2017 asked the Drugs Technical Advisory Board to examine the matter and present a report on these drugs to the Central Government.
“The Drugs Technical Advisory Board recommended, amongst other things, that there is no therapeutic justification for the ingredients contained in 328 FDCs and that these FDCs may involve risk to human beings. The Board recommended that it is necessary to prohibit the manufacture, sale or distribution of these FDCs under section 26 A of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 in the larger public interest,” informed the health ministry.
Another Expert Committee, appointed by the Central Government, also recommendations in line with those of the Board, calling the drugs “irrational” and cited safety issues and lack of therapeutic justification.
Based on the recommendations of the expert committee and drugs board, the Centre then decided to prohibit the manufacture for sale, sale and distribution for human use of these 328 FDCs in the country.
Here is the complete list of all drug combinations banned by the ministry:
1. fixed dose combination of Aceclofenac + Paracetamol + Rabeprazole
2. fixed dose combination of Nimesulide + Diclofenac
3. fixed dose combination of Nimesulide + Cetirizine + Caffeine
4. fixed dose combination of Nimesulide + Tizanidine
5. fixed dose combination of Paracetamol + Cetirizine + Caffeine
6. fixed dose combination of Diclofenac + Tramadol + Chlorzoxazone
7. fixed dose combination of Dicyclomine + Paracetamol + Domperidone
8. fixed dose combination of Nimesulide + Paracetamol dispersible tablets
9. fixed dose combination of Paracetamol + Phenylephrine + Caffeine
10.fixed dose combination of Diclofenac + Tramadol + Paracetamol
11.fixed dose combination of Diclofenac + Paracetamol + Chlorzoxazone +
Famotidine
12.fixed dose combination of Naproxen + Paracetamol
13.fixed dose combination of Nimesulide + Serratiopeptidase
14.fixed dose combination of Paracetamol + Diclofenac + Famotidine
15.fixed dose combination of Nimesulide + Pitofenone + Fenpiverinium + Benzyl
Alcohol
16.fixed dose combination of Omeprazole + Paracetamol + Diclofenac
17.fixed dose combination of Nimesulide + Paracetamol injection
18.fixed dose combination of Tamsulosin + Diclofenac
19.fixed dose combination of Paracetamol + Phenylephrine + Chlorpheniramine +
Dextromethorphan + Caffeine
20.fixed dose combination of Diclofenac + Zinc Carnosine
21.fixed dose combination of Diclofenac + Paracetamol + Chlorpheniramine Maleate
+ Magnesium Trisillicate
22.fixed dose combination of Paracetamol + Pseudoephedrine + Cetrizine
23.fixed dose combination of Phenylbutazone + Sodium Salicylate
24.fixed dose combination of Lornoxicam + Paracetamol + Trypsin
25.fixed dose combination of Paracetamol + Mefenamic Acid + Ranitidine +
Dicyclomine
26.fixed dose combination of Nimesulide + Dicyclomine
27.fixed dose combination of Heparin + Diclofenac
28.fixed dose combination of Glucosamine + Methyl Sulfonyl Methane + Vitamin D3
+ Manganese + Boron + Copper + Zinc
29.fixed dose combination of Paracetamol + Tapentadol
30.fixed dose combination of Tranexamic Acid + Proanthocyanidin
31.fixed dose combination of Benzoxonium Chloride + Lidocaine
32.fixed dose combination of Lornoxicam + Paracetamol + Tramadol
33.fixed dose combination of Lornoxicam + Paracetamol + Serratiopeptidase
34.fixed dose combination of Diclofenac + Paracetamol + Magnesium Trisilicate
35.fixed dose comb
52.fixed dose combination of Cefixime + Linezolid
53.fixed dose combination of Amoxicillin + Cefixime + Potassium Clavulanic Acid
54.fixed dose combination of Ofloxacin + Nitazoxanide
55.fixed dose combination of Cefpodoxime Proxetil + Levofloxacin
56.Combikit of Azithromycin, Secnidazole and Fluconazole
57.fixed dose combination of Levofloxacin + Ornidazole + Alpha Tocopherol Acetate
58.fixed dose combination of Nimorazole + Ofloxacin
59.fixed dose combination of Azithromycin + Ofloxacin
60.fixed dose combination of Amoxycillin + Tinidazole
61.fixed dose combination of Doxycycline + Serratiopeptidase
62.fixed dose combination of Cefixime + Levofloxacin
63.fixed dose combination of Ofloxacin + Metronidazole + Zinc Acetate
64.fixed dose combination of Diphenoxylate + Atropine + Furazolidone
65.Combikit of Fluconazole Tablet, Azithromycin Tablet and Ornidazole Tablets
66.fixed dose combination of Ciprofloxacin + Phenazopyridine
67.fixed dose combination of Amoxycillin + Dicloxacillin + Serratiopeptidase
68.Combikit of Fluconazole Tablet, Azithromycin Tablet and Ornidazole Tablets
69.fixed dose combination of Ciprofloxacin + Phenazopyridine
70.fixed dose combination of Amoxycillin + Dicloxacillin + Serratiopeptidase
71.fixed dose combination of Azithromycin + Cefpodoxime
72.fixed dose combination of Lignocaine + Clotrimazole + Ofloxacin +
Beclomethasone
73.fixed dose combination of Cefuroxime + Linezolid
74.fixed dose combination of Ofloxacin + Ornidazole + Zinc Bisglycinate
75.fixed dose combination of Metronidazole + Norfloxacin
76.fixed dose combination of Amoxicillin + Bromhexine
77.fixed dose combination of Ciprofloxacin + Fluticasone + Clotrimazole +
Neomycin
78.fixed dose combination of Metronidazole + Tetracycline
79.fixed dose combination of Cephalexin + Neomycin + Prednisolone
80.fixed dose combination of Azithromycin + Ambroxol
81.fixed dose combination of Cilnidipine + Metoprolol Succinate + Metoprolol
Tartrate
82.fixed dose combination of L-Arginine + Sildenafil
83.fixed dose combination of Atorvastatin + Vitamin D3 + Folic Acid + Vitamin B12
+ Pyridoxine
84.fixed dose combination of Metformin + Atorvastatin
85.fixed dose combination of Clindamycin + Telmisartan
86.fixed dose combination of Olmesartan + Hydrochlorothiazide + Chlorthalidone
87.fixed dose combination of L-5-Methyltetrahydrofolate Calcium + Escitalopram i
88.fixed dose combination of Pholcodine + Promethazine
89.fixed dose combination of Paracetamol + Promethazine
90.fixed dose combination of Betahistine + Ginkgo Biloba Extract + Vinpocetine +
Piracetam
91.fixed dose combination of Cetirizine + Diethyl Carbamazine
92.fixed dose combination of Doxylamine + Pyridoxine + Mefenamic Acid +
Paracetamol
93.fixed dose combination of Drotaverine + Clidinium + Chlordiazepoxide
94.fixed dose combination of Imipramine + Diazepam
95.fixed dose combination of Flupentixol + Escitalopram
96.fixed dose combination of Paracetamol + Prochloperazine
97.fixed dose combination of Gabapentin + Mecobalamin + Pyridoxine + Thiamine
98.fixed dose combination of Imipramine + Chlordiazepoxide + Trifluoperazine +
Trihexyphenidyl
99.fixed dose combination of Chlorpromazine + Trihexyphenidyl
100. fixed dose combination of Ursodeoxycholic Acid + Silymarin
101. fixed dose combination of Metformin 1000/1000/500/500mg + Pioglitazone
7.5/7.5/7.5/7.5mg + Glimepiride1/2/1/2mg
102. fixed dose combination of Gliclazide 80 mg + Metformin 325 mg
103. fixed dose combination of Voglibose+ Metformin + Chromium Picolinate
104. fixed dose combination of Pioglitazone 7.5/7.5mg + Metformin 500/1000mg
105. fixed dose combination of Glimepiride 1mg/2mg/3mg + Pioglitazone
15mg/15mg/15mg + Metformin 1000mg/
106. 1000mg/1000mg
107. fixed dose combination of Glimepiride 1mg/2mg+ Pioglitazone 15mg/15mg
+ Metformin 850mg/850mg
108. fixed dose combination of Metformin 850mg + Pioglitazone 7.5 mg +
Glimepiride 2mg
109. fixed dose combination of Metformin 850mg + Pioglitazone 7.5 mg +
Glimepiride 1mg
110. fixed dose combination of Metformin 500mg/500mg+Gliclazide SR
30mg/60mg + Pioglitazone 7.5mg/7.5mg
111. fixed dose combination of Voglibose + Pioglitazone + Metformin
112. fixed dose combination of Metformin + Bromocriptine
113. fixed dose combination of Metformin + Glimepiride + Methylcobalamin
114. fixed dose combination of Pioglitazone 30 mg + Metformin 500 mg
115. fixed dose combination of Glimepiride + Pioglitazone + Metformin
116. fixed dose combination of Glipizide 2.5mg + Metformin 400 mg
117. fixed dose combination of Pioglitazone 15mg + Metformin 850 mg
118. fixed dose combination of Metformin ER + Gliclazide MR + Voglibose
119. fixed dose combination of Chromium Polynicotinate + Metformin
120. fixed dose combination of Metformin + Gliclazide + Piogllitazone +
Chromium Polynicotinate
121. fixed dose combination of Metformin + Gliclazide + Chromium
Polynicotinate
122. fixed dose combination of Glibenclamide + Metformin (SR)+ Pioglitazone
123. fixed dose combination of Metformin (Sustainded Release) 500mg +
Pioglitazone 15 mg + Glimepiride 3mg
124. fixed dose combination of Metformin (SR) 500mg + Pioglitazone 5mg
125. fixed dose combination of Chloramphenicol + Beclomethasone +
Clomitrimazole + Lignocaine
126. fixed dose combination of Clotrimazole + Ofloxaxin + Lignocaine +
Glycerine and Propylene Glycol
127. fixed dose combination of Chloramphennicol + Lignocaine +
Betamethasone + Clotrimazole + Ofloxacin + Antipyrine
128. fixed dose combination of Ofloxacin + Clotrimazole + Betamethasone +
Lignocaine
129. fixed dose combination of Gentamicin Sulphate + Clotrimazole +
Betamethasone + Lignocaine
130. fixed dose combination of Clotrimazole + Beclomethasone + Ofloxacin +
Lignocaine
131. fixed dose combination of Becloemthasone + Clotrimazole +
Chloramphenicol + Gentamycin + Lignocaine Ear drops
132. fixed dose combination of Flunarizine + Paracetamole + Domperidone
133. fixed dose combination of Rabeprazole + Zinc Carnosine
134. fixed dose combination of Magaldrate + Famotidine + Simethicone
135. fixed dose combination of Cyproheptadine + Thiamine
136. fixed dose combination of Magaldrate + Ranitidine + Pancreatin +
Domperidone
137. fixed dose combination of Ranitidine + Magaldrate + Simethicone
138. fixed dose combination of Magaldrate + Papain + Fungul Diastase +
Simethicone
139. fixed dose combination of Rabeprazole + Zinc + Domperidone
140. fixed dose combination of Famotidine + Oxytacaine + Magaldrate
141. fixed dose combination of Ranitidine + Domperidone + Simethicone
142. fixed dose combination of Alginic Acid + Sodium Bicarbonate + Dried
Aluminium Hydroxide + Magnesium Hydroxide
143. fixed dose combination of Clidinium + Paracetamol + Dicyclomine +
Activated Dimethicone
144. fixed dose combination of Furazolidone + Metronidazole + Loperamide
145. fixed dose combination of Rabeprazole + Diclofenac + Paracetamol
146. fixed dose combination of Ranitidine + Magaldrate
147. fixed dose combination of Norfloxacin + Metronidazole + Zinc Acetate
148. fixed dose combination of Zinc Carnosine + Oxetacaine
149. fixed dose combination of Oxetacaine + Magaldrate + Famotidine
150. fixed dose combination of Pantoprazole (as Enteric Coated Tablet) + Zinc
Carnosine (as Film Coated Tablets)
151. fixed dose combination of Zinc Carnosine + Magnesium Hydroxide + Dried
Aluminium Hydroxide + Simethicone
152. fixed dose combination of Zinc Carnosine + Sucralfate
153. fixed dose combination of Mebeverine & Inner HPMC capsule
(Streptococcus Faecalis + Clostridium butyricum + Bacillus mesentricus + Lactic
Acid Bacillus)
154. fixed dose combination of Clindamycin + Clotrimazole + Lactic Acid
Bacillus
155. fixed dose combination of Sildenafil + Estradiol Valerate
156. fixed dose combination of Clomifene Citrate + Ubidecarenone + Zinc +
Folic Acid + Methylcobalamin + Pyridoxine + Lycopene + Selenium +
Levocarnitine Tartrate + L-Arginine
157. fixed dose combination of Thyroxine + Pyridoxine + Folic Acid
158. fixed dose combination of Gentamycin + Dexamethasone +
Chloramphenicol + Tobramycin + Ofloxacin
159. fixed dose combination of Dextromethorphan + Levocetirizine +
Phenylephrine + Zinc
160. fixed dose combination of Nimesulide + Loratadine + Phenylephrine +
Ambroxol
161. fixed dose combination of Bromhexine + Phenylephrine +
Chlorepheniramine Maleate
162. fixed dose combination of Dextromethorphan + Bromhexine +
Guaiphenesin
163. fixed dose combination of Paracetamol + Loratadine + Phenylephrine +
Dextromethorphan + Caffeine
164. fixed dose combination of Nimesulide + Phenylephrine + Caffeine +
Levocetirizine
165. fixed dose combination of Azithromycin + Acebrophylline
166. fixed dose combination of Diphenhydramine + Terpine + Ammonium
Chloride + Sodium Chloride + Menthol
167. fixed dose combination of Nimesulide + Paracetamol + Cetirizine +
Phenylephrine
168. fixed dose combination of Paracetamol + Loratadine + Dextromethophan +
Pseudoepheridine + Caffeine
169. fixed dose combination of Chlorpheniramine Maleate + Dextromethorphan
+ Dextromethophan + Guaiphenesin +Ammonium Chloride + Menthol
170. fixed dose combination of Chlorpheniramine Maleate + Ammonium
Chloride + Sodium Citrate
171. fixed dose combination of Cetirizine + Phenylephrine + Paracetamol + Zinc
Gluconate
172. fixed dose combination of Ambroxol + Guaiphenesin + Ammonium
Chloride + Phenylephrine + Chlorpheniramine Maleate + Menthol
173. fixed dose combination of Dextromethorphen + Bromhexine +
Chlorpheniramine Maleate + Guaiphenesin
174. fixed dose combination of Levocetirizine + Ambroxol + Phenylephrine +
Guaiphenesin
175. fixed dose combination of Dextromethorphan + Chlorpheniramine +
Chlorpheniramine Maleate
176. fixed dose combination of Cetirizine + Ambroxol + Guaiphenesin +
Ammonium Chloride + Phenylephrine + Menthol
177. fixed dose combination of Chlorpheniramine + Phenylephrine + Caffeine
178. fixed dose combination of Dextromethorphan + Triprolidine +
Phenylephrine
179. fixed dose combination of Terpinhydrate + Dextromethorphan + Menthol
180. fixed dose combination of Dextromethorphan + Phenylephrine + Zinc
Gluconate + Menthol
181. fixed dose combination of Chlorpheniramine + Codeine + Sodium Citrate +
Menthol Syrup
182. fixed dose combination of Enrofloxacin + Bromhexin
183. fixed dose combination of Bromhexine + Dextromethorphan +
Phenylephrine + Menthol
184. fixed dose combination of Levofloxacin + Bromhexine
185. fixed dose combination of Levocetirizine + Ranitidine
186. fixed dose combination of Levocetirizine + Phenylephrine + Ambroxol +
Guaiphenesin + Paracetamol
187. fixed dose combination of Cetirizine + Dextromethorphan + Phenylephrine
+ Zinc Gluconate + Paracetamol + Menthol
188. fixed dose combination of Paracetamol + Pseudoephedrine +
Dextromethorphan + Cetirizine
189. fixed dose combination of Diphenhydramine + Guaiphenesin + Ammonium
Chloride + Bromhexine
190. fixed dose combination of Chlorpheniramine + Dextromethorphan +
Phenylephrine + Paracetamol
191. fixed dose combination of Dextromethorphen + Promethazine
192. fixed dose combination of Diethylcabamazine Citrate + Cetirizine +
Guaiphenesin
193. fixed dose combination of Pseudoephedrine + Dextromethorphan +
Cetirizine
194. fixed dose combination of Chlorpheniramine + Phenylephrine +
Dextromethophan + Menthol
195. fixed dose combination of Ambroxol + Terbutaline + Dextromethorphan
196. fixed dose combination of Dextromethorphan + Chlorpheniramine +
Guaiphenesin
197. fixed dose combination of Terbutaline + Bromhexine + Guaiphenesin +
Dextromethorphan
198. fixed dose combination of Dextromethorphan + Tripolidine +
Phenylephirine
199. fixed dose combination of Paracetamol + Dextromethorphan +
Chlorpheniramine
200. fixed dose combination of Pholcodine + Phenylephrine + Promethazine
201. fixed dose combination of Codeine + Levocetirizine + Menthol
202. fixed dose combination of Dextromethorphan + Ambroxol + Guaifenesin +
Phenylephrine + Chlorpheniramine
203. fixed dose combination of Cetirizine + Phenylephrine + Dextromethorphan
+ Menthol
204. fixed dose combination of Roxithromycin + Serratiopeptidase
205. fixed dose combination of Paracetamol + Phenylephrine + Triprolidine
206. fixed dose combination of Acetaminophen + Loratadine + Ambroxol +
Phenylephrine
207. fixed dose combination of Cetirizine + Acetaminophen + Dextromethorphan
+ Phenyephrine + Zinc Gluconate
208. fixed dose combination of Diphenhydramine + Guaifenesin + Bromhexine +
Ammonium Chloride + Menthol
209. fixed dose combination of Chlopheniramine Maleate + Codeine Syrup
210. fixed dose combination of Cetirizine + Dextromethorphan + Zinc Gluconate
+ Menthol
211. fixed dose combination of Paracetamol + Phenylephrine + Desloratadine +
Zinc Gluconate + Ambroxol
212. fixed dose combination of Levocetirizine + Montelukast + Acebrophylline
213. fixed dose combination of Dextromethorphan + Phenylephrine +
Ammonium Chloride + Menthol
214. fixed dose combination of Dextromethorphan + Bromhexine +
Guaiphenesin + Menthol
215. fixed dose combination of Acrivastine + Paracetamol + Caffeine +
Phenylephrine
216. fixed dose combination of Naphazoline + Carboxy Methyl Cellulose +
Menthol + Camphor + Phenylephrine
217. fixed dose combination of Dextromethorphan + Cetirizine
218. fixed dose combination of Nimesulide + Paracetamol + Levocetirizine +
Phenylephrine + Caffeine
219. fixed dose combination of Terbutaline + Ambroxol + Guaiphenesin + Zinc +
Menthol
220. fixed dose combination of Codeine + Chlorpheniramine + Alcohol Syrup
221. fixed dose combination of Dextromethorphan + Phenylephrine +
Guaifenesin + Triprolidine
222. fixed dose combination of Ammomium Chloride + Bromhexine +
Dextromethorphan
223. fixed dose combination of Diethylcarbamazine + Cetirizine + Ambroxol
224. fixed dose combination of Ethylmorphine + Noscapine + Chlorpheniramine
225. fixed dose combination of Cetirizine + Dextromethorphan + Ambroxol
226. fixed dose combination of Bromhexine + Dextromethorphan + Ammonium
Chloride + Menthol
227. fixed dose combination of Ambroxol + Guaifenesin + Phenylephrine +
Chlorpheniramine
228. fixed dose combination of Paracetamol + Phenylephrine +
Chlorpheniramine + Zinc Gluconate
229. fixed dose combination of Dextromethorphan + Phenylephrine + Cetirizine
+ Paracetamol + Caffeine
230. fixed dose combination of Dextromethophan + Chlorpheniramine +
Guaifenesin + Ammonium Chloride
231. fixed dose combination of Levocetirizine + Dextromethorphan + Zinc
232. fixed dose combination of Paracetamol + Phenylephrine + Levocetirizine +
Caffeine
233. fixed dose combination of Chlorphaniramine + Ammonium Chloride +
Sodium Chloride
234. fixed dose combination of Paracetamol + Dextromethorphan + Bromhexine
+ Phenylephrine + Diphenhydramine
235. fixed dose combination of Salbutamol + Bromhexine + Guaiphenesin +
Menthol
236. fixed dose combination of Chlorpheniramine + Ammonium Chloride +
Noscapine + Sodium Citrate
237. fixed dose combination of Cetirizine + Dextromethorphan + Bromhexine +
Guaifenesin
238. fixed dose combination of Diethyl Carbamazine + Chlorpheniramine +
Guaifenesin
239. fixed dose combination of Ketotifen + Cetirizine
240. fixed dose combination of Terbutaline + Bromhexine + Etofylline
241. fixed dose combination of Ketotifen + Theophylline
242. fixed dose combination of Ambroxol + Salbutamol + Theophylline
243. fixed dose combination of Cetririzine + Nimesulide + Phenylephrine
244. fixed dose combination of Chlorpheniramine + Phenylephrine +
Paracetamol + Zink Gluconate
245. fixed dose combination of Acetaminophen + Guaifenesin +
Dextromethorphan + Chlorpheniramine
246. fixed dose combination of Cetirizine + Dextromethorphan + Phenylephrine
+ Tulsi
247. fixed dose combination of Cetirizine + Phenylephrine + Paracetamol +
Ambroxol + Caffeine
248. fixed dose combination of Guaifenesin + Dextromethorphan
249. fixed dose combination of Levocetirizine + Paracetamol + Phenylephirine +
Caffeine
250. fixed dose combination of Caffeine + Paracetamol + Phenylephrine +
Chlorpheniramine
251. fixed dose combination of Ketotifen + Levocetrizine
252. fixed dose combination of Paracetamol + Levocetirizine + Phenylephirine +
Zink Gluconate
253. fixed dose combination of Paracetamol + Phenylephrine + Triprolidine +
Caffeine
254. fixed dose combination of Caffeine + Paracetamol + Phenylephrine +
Cetirizine
255. fixed dose combination of Caffeine + Paracetamol + Chlorpheniramine
256. fixed dose combination of Ammonium Chloride + Dextromethorphan +
Cetirizine + Menthol
257. fixed dose combination of Dextromethorphan + Paracetamol + Cetirizine +
Phenylephrine
258. fixed dose combination of Chlorpheniramine + Terpin + Antimony
Potassium Tartrate + Ammonium Chloride + Sodium Citrate + Menthol
259. fixed dose combination of Terbutaline + Etofylline + Ambroxol
260. fixed dose combination of Paracetamol + Codeine + Chlorpheniramine
261. fixed dose combination of
Paracetamol+Pseudoephedrine+Certirizine+Caffeine
262. fixed dose combination of Chlorpheniramine+Ammonium Chloride +
Menthol
263. fixed dose combination of N-Acetyl Cysteine + Ambroxol + Phenylephrine
+ Levocertirizine
264. fixed dose combination of Dextromethorphan + Phenylephrine + Tripolidine
+ Menthol
265. fixed dose combination of Salbutamol + Certirizine + Ambroxol
266. fixed dose combination of Dextromethorphan + Phenylephrine +
Bromhexine + Guaifenesin + Chlorpheniramine
267. fixed dose combination of Nimesulide + Certirizine + Phenylephrine
268. fixed dose combination of Naphazoline + Chlorpheniramine + Zinc Sulphate
+ Boric Acid + Sodium Chloride + Chlorobutol
269. fixed dose combination of Paracetamol + Bromhexine + Phenylephrine +
Chlorpheniramine + Guaifenesin
270. fixed dose combination of Salbutamol + Bromhexine
271. fixed dose combination of Dextromethorphan + Phenylephrine +
Guaifenesin + Certirizine + Acetaminophen
272. fixed dose combination of Guaifenesin + Bromhexine + Chlorpheniramine +
Paracetamol
273. fixed dose combination of Chlorpheniramine + Ammonium Chloride +
Chloroform + Menthol
274. fixed dose combination of Salbutamol + Choline Theophylinate + Ambroxol
275. fixed dose combination of Chlorpheniramine + Codeine Phosphate +
Menthol Syrup
276. fixed dose combination of Pseudoephedrine + Bromhexine
277. fixed dose combination of Certirizine + Phenylephrine + Paracetamol +
Caffeine + Nimesulide
278. fixed dose combination of Dextromethorphan + Cetirizine + Guaifenesin +
Ammonium Chloride
279. fixed dose combination of Ambroxol + Salbutamol + Choline
Theophyllinate + Menthol
280. fixed dose combination of Paracetamol + Chlorpheniramine + Ambroxol +
Guaifenesin + Phenylephrine
281. fixed dose combination of Chlorpheniramine + Vasaka + Tolubalsm +
Ammonium Chloride + Sodium Citrate + Menthol
282. fixed dose combination of Bromhexine + Cetrizine + Phenylephrine
IP+Guaifenesin + Menthol
283. fixed dose combination of Dextromethorphan + Ambroxol + Ammonium
Chloride + Chlorpheniramine + Menthol
284. fixed dose combination of Dextromethorphan + Phenylephrine + Cetirizine
+ Zinc + Menthol
285. fixed dose combination of Terbutaline + N-Acetyl L-Cysteine + Guaifenesin
286. fixed dose combination of Calcium Gluconate + Levocetirizine
287. fixed dose combination of Paracetamol + Levocetirizine + Pseudoephedrine
288. fixed dose combination of Salbutamol + Choline Theophylinate +
Carbocisteine
289. fixed dose combination of Chlorpheniramine + Vitamin C
290. fixed dose combination of Calcium Gluconate + Chlorpheniramine +
Vitamin C
291. fixed dose combination of Chlorpheniramine + Paracetamol +
Pseudoephedrine + Caffeine
292. fixed dose combination of Guaifenesin + Bromhexine + Chlorpheniramine +
Phenylephrine + Paracetamol + Serratiopeptidase (as enteric coated granules)
10000 SP Units
293. fixed dose combination of Paracetamol + Pheniramine
294. fixed dose combination of Betamethasone + Fusidic Acid + Gentamycin +
Tolnaftate + lodochlorhydroxyquinoline(ICHQ)
295. fixed dose combination of Clobetasol + Ofloxacin + Miconazole + Zinc
Sulphate
296. fixed dose combination of Clobetasole + Gentamicin + Miconazole + Zinc
Sulphate
297. fixed dose combination of Levocetirizine + Ambroxol + Phenylephrine +
Paracetamol
298. fixed dose combination of Permethrin + Cetrimide + Menthol
299. fixed dose combination of Beclomethasone + Clotimazole + Neomycin +
iodochlorohydroxyquinone
300. fixed dose combination of Neomycin + Doxycycline
301. fixed dose combination of Ciprofloxacin + Fluocinolone + Clotrimazole +
Neomycin + Chlorocresol
302. fixed dose combination of Clobetasol + Ofloxacin + Ketoconazol + Zinc
Sulphate
303. fixed dose combination of Betamethasone + Gentamicin + Tolnaftate +
lodochlorhydroxyquinoline
304. fixed dose combination of Clobetasol + Gentamicin + Tolnaftate +
lodochlorhydroxyquinone + Ketoconazole
305. fixed dose combination of Allantoin + Dimethieone + Urea + Propylene +
Glycerin + Liquid Paraffin
306. fixed dose combination of Acriflavine + Thymol + Cetrimide
307. fixed dose combination of Betamethasone + Neomycin + Tolnaftate +
lodochlorohydroxyquinoline + Cholorocresol
308. fixed dose combination of Clobetasol + Neomycin + Miconazole +
Clotrimazole
309. fixed dose combination of Ketoconazole + Tea Tree oil + Allantion + Zinc
Oxide + Aloe Vera + Jojoba oil + Lavander oil + Soa noodels
310. fixed dose combination of Clobetasol Propionate + Ofloxacin + Ornidazole
+ Terbinafine
311. fixed dose combination of Clobetasol + Neomycin + Miconazole + Zinc
Sulphate
312. fixed dose combination of Beclomethasone Diproprionate + Neomycin +
Tolnaftate + lodochlorhydroxyquinoline + Chlorocresol
313. fixed dose combination of Betamethasone + Gentamycin + Zinc Sulphate +
Clotrimoazole + Chlorocresol
314. fixed dose combination of Borax + Boric Acid + Naphazoline + Menthol +
Camphor + Methyl Hydroxy Benzoate
315. fixed dose combination of Bromhexine + Dextromethorphan
316. fixed dose combination of Dextromethophan + Chlopheniramine +
Bromhexine
317. fixed dose combination of Menthol + Anesthetic Ether
318. fixed dose combination of Dextrometharphan + Chlopheniramine +
Ammonium + Sodium Citrate + Menthol
319. fixed dose combination of Ergotamine Tartrate + Belladona Dry
Extract+Caffeine + Paracetamol
320. fixed dose combination of Phenytoin + Phenobarbitone
321. fixed dose combination of Gliclazide 40mg + Metformin 400mg
322. fixed dose combination of Paracetamol + Ambroxol + Phenylephrine +
Chlorpheniramine
323. fixed dose combination of Oflaxacin + Ornidazole Suspension
324. fixed dose combination of Albuterol + Etofylline + Bromhexine + Menthol
325. fixed dose combination of Albuterol + Bromhexine + Theophylline
326. fixed dose combination of Salbutamol+Hydroxyethyltheophylline
(Etofylline) + Bromhexine
327. fixed dose combination of
Paracetamol+Phenylephrine+Levocetirizine+Sodium Citrate
328. fixed dose combination of Paracetamol + Propyphenazone + Caffeine
329. fixed dose combination of Guaifenesin + Diphenhydramine + Bromhexine +
Phenylephrine
330. fixed dose combination of Dried Alumnium Hydroxie Gel + Prophantheline
+ Diazepam
331. fixed dose combination of Bromhenxine + Phenylephrine +
Chlorpheniramine + Paracetamol
332. fixed dose combination of Beclomethasone + Clotrimazole + Gentamicin +
lodochlorhydroxyquinoline
333. fixed dose combination of Telmisartan + Metformin
334. fixed dose combination of Ammonium Citrate + Vitamin B 12 + Folic Acid
+ Zinc Sulphate
335. fixed dose combination of Levothyroxine + Phyridoxine + Nicotinamide
336. fixed dose combination of Benfotiamine + Metformin
337. fixed dose combination of Thyroid + Thiamine + Riboflavin + Phyridoxine
+ Calcium Pantothenate + Tocopheryl Acetate + Nicotinamide
338. fixed dose combination of Ascorbic Acid + Manadione Sodium Bisulphate
+ Rutin + Dibasic Calcium Phosphate + Adrenochrome mono Semicarbazone
339. fixed dose combination of Phenylephrine + Chlorpheniramine +
Paracetamol + Bromhexine + Caffeine
340. fixed dose combination of Clotrimazole + Beclomethasone + Lignocaine +
Ofloxacin + Acetic Aicd + Sodium Methyl Paraben + Propyl Paraben