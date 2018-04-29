UP Board Class 12 Result 2018: Girls outperform boys, Rajneesh Shukla and Akash Maurya top

Girls have outperformed boys in the UP board class 12 exams that were declared by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on Sunday. With a pass percentage of 78.81, girls did better than the boys who scored a pass percentage of 72.27 per cent. "Rajneesh Shukla and Akash Maurya topped with 466 marks each," Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh official Awadh Naresh Sharma said after the results were announced.

Congratulating the students, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said: "I am really happy that such a good result has come. I want to congratulate everyone who has passed in these examinations. This time all the exams were held without any complaints of cheating coming from anywhere."

The UP board Class 12 results 2018 are available on the board's official website: upresults.nic.in. The students can also check their results on upmsp.edu. However, the board's official website upresults.nic.in has stated that UP Board result for Class XII that are being made available on the net are published for immediate information to students only.

It added that every effort has been made to maintain the accuracy of the results. However, in case there are errors, these may have crept in inadvertently due to "extraneous reasons" beyond the control of either NIC or the concerned Institution, board, or university. The Uttar Pradesh Board has thus asked students to verify their marks with the official hard copy issued from their respective Institution, board, or university.

How to check UP Board 12th result 2018 through App



1. Visit the google play store

2. Download board results 2018

3. Out of many apps, download it as per review

4. Once the app is installed, pre-register yourself along with registering your roll number

5. Once results are declared, you can check it through the app



The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will also be releasing the answer papers of the topper students from this year. The board will upload the copies of toppers online for other students to see and follow their example while preparing for exams. Last year, the results of Class 12th and Class 10th were declared on June 9.