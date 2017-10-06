China amasses troops near Doklam, widens road

New Delhi: China has been amassing troops near the site of the Doklam standoff and also widening a road in the area, a media report said on Friday.

Citing sources, PTI reported that the presence of a large number of Chinese troops in the area has been a matter of concern for India. The widening of the road is reportedly being carried out just 12 km away from the conflict area.

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa has also indicated of a brewing tension due to the presence of Chinese troops in Doklam's Chumbi Valley.

"The two sides are not in a physical face-off as we speak. However, their forces in Chumbi Valley are still deployed and I expect them to withdraw as their exercise in the area gets over," PTI quoted Dhanoa as saying.

China and Bhutan have been at loggerheads over their territorial right in Doklam, but New Delhi has backed Thimphu over the issue.

Indian and Chinese troops were recently locked in a major standoff in Doklam over a road construction by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA). The standoff ended last month after both sides agreed to pull back their troops.

Bhutan and India were in touch with each other during the course of the face-off that ended on August 28.

Days after the face-off ended, Army Chief Bipin Rawat had said China has started "flexing its muscles" and warned that the situation in India's northern border could snowball into a larger conflict.

There are also reports that People's Liberation Army (PLA) has increased more troops on its forward post in Yatung.

Sources said though Chinese troops have been deployed in Doklam Plateau, they leave the area during winters.

But, there were the indications that they may leave the areas this time, they added.

(With PTI inputs)