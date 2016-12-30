China blocks move at UN to list Masood Azhar as a terrorist, India calls it double standards

New Delhi: China has once again blocked proposal to designate Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar a global terrorist by the United Nations.

With Beijing blocking its move to list JeM chief Masood Azhar as a UN designated terrorist, India today said the development reflected "double standards" in the fight against terrorism and was "surprising" as China was itself a victim of terrorism.

Taking strong action to China's decision, MEA said, “Chinese action confirms prevalence of double standards in the fight against terrorism.”

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Vikas Swarup said, “Decision by China to block proposal to list Masood Azhar as a terrorist is surprising as Beijing itself is affected by scourge of terrorism.”

Asserting that its submission received the strong backing of all other members of the 15-member Sanctions Committee, External Affairs Ministry said, "We note with concern China's decision to block the proposal to list Masood Azhar...

"The international community is aware that the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed which is proscribed by the United Nations, has been responsible for innumerable terrorist attacks on India including the Pathankot Air Base attack. The inability of the international community to list its leader Masood Azhar is an unfortunate blow to the concerted efforts to effectively counter all forms of terrorism, and confirms prevalence of double standards in the fight against terrorism," New Delhi said.

India had submitted an application seeking sanctions against Azhar, which was before the UN's Sanctions Committee which has 15 members, who are also in the Security Council.

China had in October extended its "technical hold" on India's move to get Azhar banned by the UN. The current extension was scheduled to expire on December 31 and if China had not raised a further objection, the resolution designating Azhar a terrorist could have stand passed automatically.

Recently, the NIA filed charges against JeM chief and three others for plotting and executing the January 2 terror attack at an IAF base in Pathankot in Punjab.

Azhar and others have been accused of setting up terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir to carry out terror attacks on India.