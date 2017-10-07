close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

China has not violated Doklam disengagement pact: MEA

Indian and Chinese troops were locked in a major standoff over a road construction by China's People's Liberation Army in Doklam. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, October 7, 2017 - 08:38
China has not violated Doklam disengagement pact: MEA

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has rejected media reports of a 'sizeable' Chinese troop presence in Doklam and said the 'status quo' agreed upon by the two sides last month is still in place.

"We have seen recent press reports on Doklam. There are no new developments at the face-off site and its vicinity since the 28th August disengagement. The status quo prevails in this area. Any suggestion to the contrary is incorrect,” the MEA said in a statement on Friday.

On Friday, media reports said that China has increased its troop presence in Doklam and its military is also widening a controversial road close to the disputed site. The reports further said the road widening work has been carried out just 12 km from the site of the Doklam standoff.

China and Bhutan have been at loggerheads over their territorial right in Doklam, but New Delhi has backed Thimphu over the issue.

Indian and Chinese troops were recently locked in a major standoff over the road construction by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Doklam. The standoff ended last month after both sides agreed to pull back their troops.

Days after the face-off ended, Army Chief Bipin Rawat had said China has started "flexing its muscles" and warned that the situation in India's northern border could snowball into a larger conflict.

TAGS

ChinaDoklam disengagement pactMEAMinistry of External AffairsDoklam

From Zee News

US: 60-year-old lived with dead bodies of mother, brother for a year
World

US: 60-year-old lived with dead bodies of mother, brother f...

Naxalites use kids to fight in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand: UN report
India

Naxalites use kids to fight in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand: UN...

Not clerics, only govt can declare &#039;jehad&#039;, &#039;fatwa&#039;: Pak minister
Asia

Not clerics, only govt can declare 'jehad',...

Kashmir: 70-year-old man stoned to death over allegations of braid chopping
Jammu and Kashmir

Kashmir: 70-year-old man stoned to death over allegations o...

ibps.in - IBPS RRB Result 2017 declared; CRP RRB VI Officers Scale I
IndiaEducation

ibps.in - IBPS RRB Result 2017 declared; CRP RRB VI Officer...

Donald Trump to send top officials to Pakistan with tough message on terrorism
World

Donald Trump to send top officials to Pakistan with tough m...

South African traditional healer gets life for beheading of Indian-origin woman
India

South African traditional healer gets life for beheading of...

Honeypreet Insan paid Rs 1.25 cr to incite violence post Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh&#039;s conviction
Haryana

Honeypreet Insan paid Rs 1.25 cr to incite violence post De...

Tropical storm bears down on Mexico, US after leaving 26 dead in C. America
World

Tropical storm bears down on Mexico, US after leaving 26 de...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Roll over Bob Dylan, it’s time to raise a toast to Ishiguro’s Nobel

DNA Edit: Welcome, transparency

‘Managing’ the Dragon

Delhi deserves a fair balance

DNA Edit: Peace & Quiet, Please