China has not violated Doklam disengagement pact: MEA

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has rejected media reports of a 'sizeable' Chinese troop presence in Doklam and said the 'status quo' agreed upon by the two sides last month is still in place.

"We have seen recent press reports on Doklam. There are no new developments at the face-off site and its vicinity since the 28th August disengagement. The status quo prevails in this area. Any suggestion to the contrary is incorrect,” the MEA said in a statement on Friday.

On Friday, media reports said that China has increased its troop presence in Doklam and its military is also widening a controversial road close to the disputed site. The reports further said the road widening work has been carried out just 12 km from the site of the Doklam standoff.

China and Bhutan have been at loggerheads over their territorial right in Doklam, but New Delhi has backed Thimphu over the issue.

Indian and Chinese troops were recently locked in a major standoff over the road construction by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Doklam. The standoff ended last month after both sides agreed to pull back their troops.

Days after the face-off ended, Army Chief Bipin Rawat had said China has started "flexing its muscles" and warned that the situation in India's northern border could snowball into a larger conflict.