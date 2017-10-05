China issues new travel advisory for India

Beijing: China has issued another travel advisory to its citizens in India, asking them not to take photographs of border areas and military installations.

"(Visitors should) not photograph India`s border and military facilities and vehicles. While travelling on India`s border neighbouring Nepal, avoid visiting border markets, and do not enter the territory of other countries by mistake," it said.

This is the first travel advisory after the resolution of Doklam stand-off but the third one since the crisis began in June. The 73-day stand-off between Indian and Chinese troops at Doklam in the Sikkim section was resolved on August 28.

"Some Chinese citizens visited Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which are restricted areas for foreigners, without gaining permits from India. Some tourists were asked to return upon arrival; some were even arrested or investigated," said the advisory, reported the state-run Global Times.

According to the report, the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi issued the warning on Tuesday.

The advisory also elaborated how Chinese tourists were denied entry or investigated while travelling in India and how the Embassy had to step in.

The first advisory was issued on July 7, asking Chinese to reduce unnecessary travel to India. It was reissued on August 24.