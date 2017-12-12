China pumping in soldiers and ammunition to seize advantage in Doklam: Sources

New Delhi: With temperature nosediving to freezing levels, China is reportedly looking to take full advantage of the weather to gain an upper-hand in the dispute Doklam region. Reports suggest that close to 1800 soldiers of the People's Liberation Army have reached the area and are stationed just 200 meters away from the Doka La area.

According to sources, heavy troop movement has been observed in areas surrounding Doklam and the PLA may even attempt to take over posts vacated by Bhutanese Army due to cold conditions. While barracks and satellite towers have also been constructed, close to 406 tents have also been brought in as mobile shelters. PLA soldiers have also put up the Chinese flag in several areas of the Sinche-La Doka La.

Sources also reveal that approach roads are being widened in what appears as an effort to further mobilise troops and - possibly - heavy armoured machinery. Defence experts in India regard this has aggressive posturing by PLA. "China's position in Chumbi Valley is weak because India dominates here. To deal with this weakness, China wants to establish itself on the right shoulder of Chumbi Valley. This would be dangerous for Bhutan and also for India in the times to come," says Major General (Retd) PK Sehgal.

Doklam first made headlines this year after the two Asian giants were engaged in a stand-off from June 16 to August 28 in the area. New Delhi and Beijing were engaged in the standoff in the Doklam area after a Chinese Army's construction party attempted to build a road. Doka La is the Indian name for the region which Bhutan recognises as Doklam, while the 'Dragon' claims it as part of its Donglang region.

Bhutan also claims the Doklam area to be its part.

New Delhi and Beijing eventually agreed to pull back their troops towards the end of August ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to China for the G20 Summit.