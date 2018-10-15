Chinese soldiers cross LAC into Arunachal Pradesh, retreat after Indian Army intervenes

NEW DELHI: Chinese Peoples' Liberation Army (PLA) troops crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Arunachal Sector in the first week of October, said sources in the defence ministry.

According to reports, the Chinese soldiers entered about 1000 metres into Dibang Valley, a district in Arunachal Pradesh.

The troops later retreated after the Indian Army conveyed to them that they have entered the Indian side.

The incident happened 10 days ago. Both the armies are resolving such matters as per a set protocol, reported news agency ANI.

Two former top military commanders had suggested that the trajectory of Chinese actions suggests that there could be more Doklam-like incidents in the future and the Indian Army needs to build infrastructure in vulnerable border areas to prepare for it.

Earlier this year, Chinese daily The Global Times had warned of another Doklam-like standoff showdown soon. The article had claimed, “India has been sending provocative signals to China since the Doklam standoff of summer 2017, which makes the already soured Sino-Indian relationship more fragile.”

Troops of India and China were locked in a 73-day standoff in Doklam in the Sikkim sector from June 16 last year after the Indian side stopped construction of a road in the disputed tri-junction by the Chinese army. Bhutan and China have a dispute over Doklam and both the countries have been holding talks to resolve the issue.

