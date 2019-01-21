Cold, cloudy Monday morning in Delhi

New Delhi: It was a cold and cloudy morning in the national capital on Monday with the minimum temperature recorded at 11.5 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season`s average, the weather office said. "The sky will remain generally cloudy throughout the day with chances of light rain or thunder showers. There are also possibilities of isolated hail storm," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

He also said that gusty wind is likely to prevail during the day. Due to fog, at least 12 trains heading to the national capital, were running late by one to five hours.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 95 per cent. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall air quality of the national capital was recorded in the `very poor` category with the air quality index being at 322.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 28.7 degrees Celsius, seven notches above the season`s average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 7 degrees Celsius, the season`s average.