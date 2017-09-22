close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 22, 2017 - 14:37
Compensate victims of cow vigilantism, file compliance report: SC to states

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed all states to file a compliance report in connection with the incidents of violence due to cow vigilantism.

According to ANI, a three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI)  Dipak Misra and Justice AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud, said that all states are under an obligation to compensate the victims of cow vigilante violence cases.

So far, states like Gujarat, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh have filed their compliance report. 

The apex court has asked the other states to file soon.

The apex court also posted the matter for next hearing on October 31.

The apex court passed the order while responding to a plea filed by Sehzad Poonawalla.

The plea alleged that these groups were committing atrocities against the Dalits and other minorities in the name of protection of cows and they needed to be "regulated and banned in the interest of social harmony, public morality and law and order in the country". 

With ANI inputs

