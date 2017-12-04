Congress plans to prop dummy candidate against Rahul, claims Shehzad Poonawalla

NEW DELHI: Maharashtra Congress secretary Shehzad Poonawalla once again raked up claims of the party president's election process being rigged.

“Mere sources mujhe bata rahe hain ki darbariyon mein baat chal rahi hai ki ek dummy candidate utara jaye taake ye election lage, lekin ab logon ki aankhon mein dhool nahi jhonk sakte (My sources have said talks of putting up a dummy candidate are going on among the (Congress) cabinet members to make the election look real. But you can't fool people,” said Poonawalla.

The Congress leaders accusations come a day after he alleged Rahul Gandhi's office of insulting him.

“Today morning, I called Rahul Gandhi's office for an appointment to provide him proof that it was a rigged (Congress president) election before he files his nomination on Monday,” Poonawalla said, adding that “I thought Rahul Gandhi has some morality and will stop the election process, but his office insulted me.,” he tweeted on Sunday.

He further tweeted:

राहुल जी मेरा पहला सवाल : आप ताज लेकर जाते nomination paper नहीं तो क्या बेहतर नहीं होता? दूसरा सवाल: आप मुझसे डर गए और सदस्य नहीं हूँ ऐसा आपके चेलों ने कहा- पर Manish Tewari आपके नेता है ना? उनकी बातों पर आपकी राय? तीसरा सवाल: क्या मैं AICC आऊँगा तो Safdar Hashmi वाला हाल होगा? https://t.co/1FXq3BRxn3 — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) December 4, 2017

A week before Rahul Gandhi's expected elevation as Congress president, party leader Shehzad Poonawalla on November 29 had said former's elevation is a 'selection not an election'.