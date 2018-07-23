हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Alwar lynching

Cops first took cow to shelter home, then admitted Alwar lynching victim to hospital

Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria said that he had taken cognisance of media reports that there was delay by the police in taking the victim to the hospital.

Play

Did 28-year-old Akbar Khan, the man beaten up by a mob in Alwar in Rajasthan over alleged cow smuggling, die because of delay by police in taking him to a hospital? Sources have told Zee News that the police personnel first took the cows to a shelter at a distance of 10 km, and then took the victim to the hospital.

According to the sources, the life of the victim could have been saved if rushed to hospital on time.

Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria said that he had taken cognisance of media reports that there was delay by the police in taking the victim to the hospital.

“According to few media reports there was delay by the police in taking the victim to the hospital. We will get this information verified and if it is found true, we will take action against those responsible,” said Kataria.

Reacting to the development, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that the actions of the Rajasthan Police were no surprise to him, pointing that similar thing had happened in the lynching case of Pehlu Khan, who was beaten to death by a mob in Alwar in 2017.

“Rajasthan police's actions are not a surprise to me, they did the same in Pehlu Khan murder case. Rajasthan police is supporting cow vigilantes. These Gau Rakshaks and police are in this together,” said the AIMIM chief.

Dr Hasan, who inspected the victim after he was brought to the hospital, confirmed that Akbar Khan was declared brought dead to the hospital at 4 am. He said that the body was sent to Alwar for post-mortem on the request of a police officer.

This comes even as a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a case of contempt of court against the Rajasthan government over the latest case of lynching in Alwar.

Alwar lynching, Mob lynching, Alwar mob lynching, Alwar, Rajasthan

