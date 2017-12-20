Jet Airways to pay Rs 50,000 to passenger who found button in garlic bread

NEW DELHI: A court has directed Jet Airways to pay a compensation of Rs 50,000 to a passenger who discovered a button in the in-flight meal.

The incident occurred in 2014 on a New Delhi- Ahmedabad flight.

The passenger identified as Hemant Desai filed a case in a consumer court after he found a button in the garlic bread while travelling in the business class.

The court also ordered the airline to pay Rs 50,000 as reimbursement to the passenger for his legal expenses.

Earlier in the day, a passenger took to Twitter to complain about a cockroach on a food plate at Air India's lounge for premium passengers at the Delhi airport, forcing the airline to apologise.

"Dear @airindiain cockroaches on food plates at your Delhi Lounge for business and first class passengers. Disgusting," Harinder Baweja, a journalist by profession, tweeted along with a picture of a roach on her plate.

The airline apologised for the incident on the micro blogging site and said the catering services provider had been asked to take corrective measures.

"We are sorry to hear this, Ms Harinder...We have alerted the agency managing lounge at T3 (Terminal 3). Necessary corrective measures are being taken immediately. We deeply apologise for this incident," it responded in a series of tweets.

An airline source said that Air India subsidiary Hotel Corporation of India, which manages Centaur group of hotels, provides catering services at its lounge.