CPI-M wants women's reservation bill in Parliament

 Sitaram Yechury said the opposition will raise the issues of mob lynching, the Kashmir situation.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Sunday, July 16, 2017 - 15:32
CPI-M wants women&#039;s reservation bill in Parliament

New Delhi: The CPI-M on Sunday said it will be near impossible to have discussion in Parliament on 16 bills proposed by the government and asked it instead to come with three new bills including one on women's reservation.

"The government has suggested 16 bills in this session beginning Monday. It is impossible to pass these bills as the house will sit only for 14 days, excluding Friday, a private members' day. If the government wants to pass these bills without discussion, it is another matter," CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said. 

The government should have brought the women's reservation bill along with a bill on the issue of right to farmers to sell their produces at minimum support prices and the right of privacy in view of breach of Aadhaar data, Yechury said. 

"We have suggested to the government to incorporate these three bills as they had promised it in their election manifesto. The Prime Minister himself had promised to bring women's reservation bill and doubling of farmers income." 

Yechury said the opposition will raise the issues of mob lynching, the Kashmir situation, the standoff with China and rising food prices in the monsoon session which ends on August 11.

CPI-MParliamentSitaram YechuryAadhaar datastandoffChina

