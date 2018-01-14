Credibility of Supreme Court ruined, laments former top judge

NEW DELHI: Criticising the public commentary against Chief Justice Dipak Misra by four rebel Supreme Court judges, former judge RS Sodhi said that the credibility of the top court has been ruined.

“Credibility of Supreme Court has been ruined, to what extent I don't need to say, we all know. This faith needs to reinvented, all judges are of very high integrity but saying only we should get all cases and not others is wrong,” said Sodhi on Sunday.

Sodhi further said that the public appeal made by the four rebel judges put CJI Misra in a poor light.

Earlier today, the Bar Council of India (BCI), including its Chairman Manan Mishra, met Justice Jasti Chelameswar at his residence.

The council will also meet other three judges – Justices Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph – and the CJI later in the day.

In an unprecedented press meeting, the four rebel Supreme Court judges held took on CJI Misra on the issue of judiciary's freedom in the country on Friday.

The judges claimed that cases are being assigned selectively and that certain cases are allocated to benches of preference.

"We have tried to convince Chief Justice that certain things are not in order and remedial measures are needed. Unfortunately, our efforts failed," said Justice Chelameswar. "Democracy cannot survive in this or in any country if these remedial measures are not put in place."

CJI Misra is likely to meet the 'rebel' Supreme Court on Sunday, IANS reported. However, there's no official confirmation of the same yet.