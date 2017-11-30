Cyclone Ockhi: Indian Navy deploys ships, aircraft to locate missing fishermen

Trivandrum: Indian Navy has dispatched three ships and two aircraft to locate six fishing boats and a Maritime Engineering vessel that went missing near Vizhinjam due to cyclonic conditions here. The Navy is also on standby for relief and rescue operations as southern districts in Kerala and Tamil Nadu brace for Cyclone Ockhi.

Responding to a request for assistance made by District Collector of Trivandrum, the Indian Navy dispatched its ships and aircrafts in a search and rescue operation. It is also gearing up for Humanitarian Assistance that may be required due to the storm.

Tamil Nadu: Heavy rains, strong winds disrupt normal life in Kanyakumari, MET Department predicts heavy rainfall in the town for the next 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/FVucfED0xi — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2017

While authorities have asked fishermen to not venture into the sea, schools in several districts have been told to remain shut. Residents have also been asked to stay indoors with the Indian Meteorological Department predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours. Wind speeds are expected to reach 75 kmph. "Yesterdays's depression escalated into deep depression early this morning and further intensified into cyclonic storm at 8.30 am and lies at about 70 km south of Kanyakumari," Director, Regional Meteorological Centre, S Balachandran said. The name Ockhi, given by Bangladesh, is expected to move further north-westward towards Lakshwadeep, he said.

(In pics: Cyclone Ockhi creates havoc)

Meanwhile, four people have lost their lives in Tamil Nadu while there have also been reports about damage to property.