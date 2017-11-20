Dawood Ibrahim funded Padmavati, alleges Shri Rajput Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi

NEW DELHI: Rajput Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi on Sunday alleged that the Deepika Padukone-starrer film Padmavati was funded by underworld don Dawood Ibrahim

The Karni Sena chief alleged that the 1993 Mumbai blasts mastermind was secretly funding the film and he also received a threatening call from Karachi for protesting against the film.

Kalvi also alleged that money was pumped in from the Middle East to fund Sanjal Leela Bhansali-directed Padmavati.

Speaking to media, Kalvi said, "The screening has been deferred by a few days. We will also wait for a few days and see. They are trying to befool us by postponing the release date. This is just a strategy."

"Who gave power to Deepika Padukone to challenge me (by saying) 'film will be released and nothing can stop it'," he added.

The release of Bhansali's historical drama was "voluntarily" deferred, a spokesperson for the film's producer and distributor Viacom18 Motion Pictures said on Sunday.

Censor Board chief Prasoon Joshi had on Saturday slammed the makers for allowing the film to be screened for various media channels before obtaining a certificate from the board. The CBFC had sent the film back to the producer as the application for the certification was "incomplete".

"...We are a responsible, law-abiding corporate citizen and have the highest respect and regard for the law of the land and all our institutions and statutory bodies including the Central Board of Film Certification," the statement said.

The makers reiterated that the film was a cinematic masterpiece capturing "Rajput valour, dignity and tradition in all its glory".

Hours after the release date of 'Padmavati' was deferred, a fringe group targeted actress Deepika Padukone, announcing a reward of Rs 1 crore for anyone "burning her alive", a matter, which the police said, it was looking into. The Members of the Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Mahasabha (ABKM) burnt over a hundred effigies of Padukone, who plays legendary Rajput queen Padmavati in the movie, and Bhansali at Damodar Swarup Park in Bareilly and shouted slogans against them.

Meanwhile, the film fraternity has come out in support of Bhansali and the team, with many leading artistes calling it an attack on creative freedom.