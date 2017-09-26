Honeypreet also 'raped' by Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh at Dera, claims follower

New Delhi: With Dera Saccha Sauda chief and self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh firmly behind the bars and police on the lookout for his adopted daughter Honeypreet Insaan, several theories circulated by the sect's followers have come to the fore.

While most speculate on the illicit relationship shared by the so-called father-daughter duo, another new aspect has come forward.

Years ago, before Honeypreet became Singh's adopted daughter and most trusted aide, she too was “raped” by Ram Rahim, claim few Dera followers.

They further say that Honeypreet was raped inside Singh's secret cave or gufa. Over the span of time, she used this to solidify her position inside the Dera, suggest media reports.

Honeypreet's former husband Vishwas Gupta has alleged that he caught her in bed with Singh, a fact mentioned in their divorce petition.

Honeypreet Insaan was reportedly in Delhi on Monday afternoon to sign the anticipatory bail application, claimed lawyer Pradeep Arya.

Speaking to ANI, Arya said that Honeypreet was in constant contact with him and that he would move the Delhi High Court tomorrow seeking bail for his client.

"We will file a transit anticipatory bail in Delhi High Court on Tuesday and would request for an urgent hearing," he said.

In August, Singh was convicted of raping two sadhvis or female followers and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Following his arrest, deadly riots ensued in Panchkula killing at least 38 and injuring over 250.