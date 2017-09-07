Delhi-Ranchi Rajdhani Express derails near Delhi's Minto Bridge, all safe

New Delhi: The engine and power coach of Delhi-Ranchi Rajdhani Express derailed near Minto Bridge in New Delhi on Thursday.

According to news agency ANI, the engine and power car of the express train had derailed.

The cause of the derailment is not known as yet.

However, no injuries have been reported till now.

No fatalities have been reported so far, the Northern Railway spokesperson said.

The incident took place around 11:45 am.

Earlier in the morning, yet another train had derailed in Uttar Pradesh.