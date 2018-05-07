Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory as dust storm lashes NCR

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police on Monday issued a travel advisory appealing commuters to be safe as the Met department has predicted thundershowers accompanied with high-speed winds for Tuesday. Dust storms swept across many north Indian states including the NCR resulting in commuting becoming difficult.

As part of a number of measures in order to stay safe, Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to avoid travelling during heavy rain and to take shelter under concrete or heavy structures. Commuters have also been told to make use of emergency lights on their vehicles, plan trips in a way that would either help them avoid heavy rain or areas where waterlogging is almost certain. Residents have also been advised to stay clear of overhead electrical wires, tinned roofs and to park their vehicles away from trees.

The advisory comes on the heels of warnings from the Met department regarding heavy showers lashing several parts of northern India in the days to come. Schools in Haryana remained closed on Monday and will stay shut on Tuesday as well. States including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh are likely to witness heavy rainfall.

State governments too are leaving nothing to chance - especially because of the deaths in UP and Rajasthan caused by dust storm and rainfall last week.