IMD issues thunderstorm, squall warning for north India with wind speeds reaching up to 50-70 kmph on Tuesday

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an alert forecasting that several parts of north India could witness thunderstorm and squall on Tuesday.

Forecast and warning for any day are valid from 08:30 hours IST of day till 08:30 hours IST of next day.

IMD warning for May 8:

- Thunderstorm accompanied with squall (wind speed reaching 50­-70 kmph) and hail very likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

- Thunderstorm accompanied with squall (wind speed reaching 50­-70 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh and sub-­Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

- Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds very likely at isolated places over Punjab, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Bihar, West Madhya Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan, Coastal and south interior Karnataka, Tamilnadu and Kerala.

- Heavy rain very likely at isolated places over Tamilnadu, south interior Karnataka and Kerala. Heatwave conditions likely at one or two pockets over Vidarbha.

IMD warning for May 9:

- Thunderstorm accompanied with squall (wind speed reaching 50­-70 kmph) and hail very likely at isolated places over Sub­Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

- Thunderstorm accompanied with squall (wind speed reaching 50-­70 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

- Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds very likely at isolated places over South Interior Karnataka. Heavy rain very likely at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya.

- Heatwave conditions likely at one or two pockets over Vidarbha.

IMD warning for May 10:

- Thunderstorm accompanied with squall (wind speed reaching 50­-70 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal.

- Heatwave conditions likely at one or two pockets over Vidarbha and Rajasthan.

All India weather inference (night) issued by IMD at 8 pm on Monday:

- The western disturbance as an upper air cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan and neighbourhood at 3.1 km above mean sea level and the trough aloft with its axis at 5.8 km above mean sea level roughly along Long. 70°E to the north of Lat 30°N persists.

- The cyclonic circulation over west Haryana and neighbourhood at 1.5 km above mean sea level persists.

- The trough at mean sea level from northwest Rajasthan to central Madhya Pradesh across northeast Rajasthan at 0.9 km above mean sea level persists.

- The cyclonic circulation over sub­-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and neighbourhood extending up to 0.9 km above mean sea level persists.

- The cyclonic circulation over east Assam and neighbourhood extending up to 0.9 km above mean sea level persists.

- The north­south trough from North Interior Karnataka to south interior Tamilnadu across South Interior Karnataka extending up to 0.9 km above mean sea level persists.

- The cyclonic circulation over the southeast Arabian Sea extending up to 3.1 km above mean sea level persists.

- The north­south trough at 1.5 km above mean sea level roughly along Long. 88°E to the north of Lat 24°N persists.

- The cyclonic circulation over south Madhya Maharashtra and adjoining North Interior Karnataka and Marathwada between 1.5 km and 2.1 km above mean sea level persists.

(Content courtesy - India Meteorological Department / imd.gov.in)