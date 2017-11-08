Demonetisation, a victory 125 crore Indians, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

NEW DELHI: On the first anniversary of demonetisation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Wednesday, saluting the nation for supporting demonetisation. “125 crore Indians fought a decisive battle and WON,” he wrote on Twitter.

Accompanying graphics called demonetisation – 'A historic and multi-dimensional success.'

125 crore Indians fought a decisive battle and WON. #AntiBlackMoneyDay pic.twitter.com/3NPqEBhqGq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2017

“I bow to the people of India for steadfastly supporting the several measures taken by the Government to eradicate corruption and black money,” he added.

On November 8, 2016, in a surprise move, PM Modi scrapped Rs 1000 and Rs 500 notes overnight, calling it a "decisive war” against black money and corruption.

In a 40-minute address, first in Hindi and later in English, the Prime Minister said the notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 "will not be legal tender from midnight tonight" and these will be "just worthless piece of paper."

"You have 50 days (from 10 November to 30 December) to deposit notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 in any Bank or Post office," PM Modi told the nation in a televised address to the nation.