Desh ki aawaz on demonetisation: These are the questions Narendra Modi wants you to answer

On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a televised address announced the government's surprise move to demonetise high-value notes from the Indian economy. He announced: "To break the grip of corruption and black money, we have decided that the 500 rupee and 1,000 rupee currency notes presently in use will no longer be legal tender from midnight tonight, that is 8th November 2016.”

A year later, the government is celebrating this day as anti black money day while the oppostion parties have called it a black day.

Since the time demonetisation was announced, the move has garnered both extreme applause as well as severe criticism. To know what people think about it, the Prime Minister has reached out to the people seeking their views on whether demonetisation has helped India or not.

In a survey named 'Desh ki aawaz on demonetisation' posted on the Narendra Modi app, people can give in their views about the government's move which was aimed to "strengthen the hands of the common man in the fight against corruption, black money and fake currency."

Urging people to take the survey, he says: "What do you feel about the efforts to uproot corruption and black money. Tell me through this survey."

Here are the questions that Narendra Modi wants you to answer by taking the survey

1. Which government was in power in India between 2004 to 2014?

The options given are Congress-led UPA, BJP-led NDA and Third front.

2. Do you believe corruption was a major issue in the country between 2004 to 2014?

The emoji-enabled answer allows you to respond through five options namely: Very much, Yes, Don't know, No, and Not at all.





3.Do you think enough was done by the previous UPA government to fight corruption?

The options range between: Totally disagree, Somewhat disagree, Can't say, Somewhat disagree, Totally agree.

4. Do you think that Modi government's steps to fight corruption and black money are right?

The options given to the users are: Totally wrong, Somewhat wrong, Can't Say, Somewhat Right to Totally right.

5. Do you think a decision like Demonetisation was required to fight corruption and black money?

The emoji-enabled answer allows you to respond through five options namely: Totally disagree, Somewhat disagree, Can't say, Somewhat disagree, Totally agree.

6. Demonetisation had the maximum impact on which of the following issues?

The options to choose from are: Corruption, black money, terrorism, all of the above, or none of the above.

7. Do you think demonetisation is helping cleanse India's financial system by action against shell companies and hawala operators?

The options for answers are: Totally disagree, Somewhat disagree, Can't say, Somewhat agree, Totally agree.

8. Do you think demonetisation is helping fight corruption with the record detection of black money?

The options range between: Totally disagree, Somewhat disagree, Can't say, Somewhat disagree, Totally agree.

9. Do you think demonetisation has proved useful to the poor with increased formal jobs?

The options range between: Totally disagree, Somewhat disagree, Can't say, Somewhat agree, Totally agree.

10. Do you think demonetisation is having positive impact on Indian economy by increasing tax compliance?

The options are: Totally disagree, Somewhat disagree, Can't say, Somewhat agree, Totally agree.

11. Do you see a less cash economy taking shape which will be beneficial to India's economy in the long run?

The options range between: Totally disagree, Somewhat disagree, Can't say, Somewhat agree, Totally agree.

12. Are you satisfied with the gains of demonetisation?

The options range between: Totally dissatisfied, not much, Can't say, Somewhat, Very much

13. How has your usage of digital transaction changed post demonetisation? Do you have any other input on demonetisation?

The last one is an open-ended question asking surveyors for their comments on demonetisation.

Liked it or not, is there something you also want to say to the Prime Minister about demonetisation?