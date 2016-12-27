Demonetisation: Rahul Gandhi 'lacks maturity', is 'trying to save corrupt', says Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

New Delhi: Moments after the Opposition yet again criticised the government over demonetisation, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed them and said that Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi "lacks maturity".

The minister`s remarks came after some Opposition parties led by the Congress held a joint press conference here and targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling the demonetisation scheme a failure.

"If Rahul is seeking support of other parties, it is Congress` defeat and BJP`s victory. Today, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is at the centre of the Indian politics," Prasad said.

Launching a counter-attack on Rahul, Prasad said that the Congress leader "lacks maturity" and alleged that he was "trying to save the corrupt" by demanding to disclose in Parliament the names of accounts holders in Swiss banks, as per IANS.

"If we disclose the Swiss bank account holders` names before filing a chargesheet against them, the Swiss authorities would stop cooperating any further. We would not get any more names from them. Does Rahul Gandhi want that to happen?" Prasad added.

Earlier, sitting along with TMC leader and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Rahul had said, "Demonetisation has made no impact on black money; it is an attack on financial independence, poor people," as per PTI.

On the other hand, Trinamool Congress supremo said that the demonetisation decision was "illegal" and "unconstitutional" and had set the economy 20 years back.

(With Agency inputs)