Demonetisation reflects BJP's commitment towards building a corruption-free India: Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday said that note ban and other initiatives undertaken by the Centre reflected his party's resolve to build a corruption-free India.

"Demonetisation, black money SIT and other initiatives reflect our commitment towards building a nation free from corruption," he tweeted.

He added, "I urge BJP karyakartas to reach out to people and reaffirm our strong commitment for a developed India, free from all forms of corruption."

In a bid to counter the Opposition campaign, the BJP will celebrate November 8, the day high value currencies were demonetised last year, as "Anti-Black Money Day" across the country.

Announcing the party`s decision to counter the Opposition plans for observing the day as 'Black Day', Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said all prominent leaders, union ministers, state ministers and office bearers will participate in programmes across the country.

On November 8, the party will organise programmes highlighting all the steps the government has taken against black money.

He said since the government was formed in 2014, from day one it had taken steps against black money.

Jaitley also hit out at the Congress over its plans to observe the day because the demonetisation decision was "ill conceived".

Earlier, the Congress-led 18 Opposition parties on Tuesday said they will observe November 8 as Black Day to protest against the "ill-conceived and hasty" decision of the government to scrap Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes a year ago.

(With IANS inputs)