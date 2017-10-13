Dera case: Honeypreet Insan, accomplice Sukhdeep Kaur sent to jail till October 23

NEW DELHI: The Panchkula District Court on Friday sent Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim's daughter Honeypreet Insan and accomplice Sukhdeep Kaur to judicial custody till October 23.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Haryana Police earlier revealed that during interrogating, Honeypreet confessed her role in Panchkula violence that claimed at least 41 lives and injured more than 250 people, according to reports.

She had also revealed that several Dera members were given responsibility to organise and fund the violence, a blueprint of which was prepared days before. She allegdly gave Rs 1.25 crore to organise the Panchuka riots.

On October 3, Honeypreet and accomplice Sukhdeep Kaur was arrested from Zirakpur-Patiala road in Punjab.