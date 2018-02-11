Desh badal raha hai, we'll fulfil all your dreams, PM Modi tells Indians in Dubai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed a huge gathering of Indians living in Dubai. “You represent every part of India and you know how rapidly India is developing,” PM Modi told the Indian community at Dubai Opera.

Asserting that India has crossed the phase of pessimism, the Prime Minister said that people have moved from “hoga ki nahi hoga (Will it happen?)” to “Modi ji kab hoga (Modi ji when will it happen)”. “This shows a new trust of ‘hoga toh abhi hoga’ (it will happen now if it has to happen)” he added.

He further said that no country has made such rapid progress as India in ease of business as per World Bank.

The Prime Minister also made a reference to demonetisation, on which the opposition has often attacked the BJP-led NDA government. He said that only those who lost their sleep due to demonetisation opposed the move.

“If I go for demonetisation, the poor people understand my intention. But those who lost their sleeps, are crying even two years after the move,” he said, even as he pointed that his government has made Goods and Services Tax a reality, which had been languishing for past seven years.

“We took decisions for long-term gains, not immediate results,” he said, adding, “When we make a change in 70-year-old norms, it is obvious that there would be some issues.”

As he ended his speech, the Prime Minister said, “Desh badal raha hai…We will fulfil all your dreams, this is the belief I can give you.”

During the event, the Prime Minister also witnessed the laying of foundation stone of the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi. He termed the Hindu temple as a “bridge of harmony”.

The temple will be hand-carved by Indian temple artisans and assembled in the UAE. The construction of the temple will be completed by 2020 and open to people belonging to any religious background.