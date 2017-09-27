close
Did Army conduct another surgical strike? Here's what happened

Last Updated: Wednesday, September 27, 2017 - 15:54
Did Army conduct another surgical strike? Here&#039;s what happened

The Indian Army on Wednesday conducted a massive operation along the Indo-Myanmar border, killing several terrorists.

The strike was carried out at 4.45 am on Wednesday by 70 para commandoes. The Army also clarified that there were no casualties to Indian Army personnel.

The firing was first started by "unidentified insurgents", to which the Indian forces retaliated heavily.

According to a statement issued by the Indian Army, the insurgents then fled from the spot, but not before suffering "large number of casualties".

The Indian Army has also clarified that it did not cross the international border.

Here is the full statement issued by the Eastern Command of the Indian Army:

"In the early morning hours of 27 Sep, a column of Indian Army while operating along Indo-Myanmar border was fired upon by unidentified insurgents. Our troops reacted swiftly and brought down heavily retaliatory fire on the insurgents. The insurgents then broke contact and fled from the spot. As per inputs, a large number of casualties were suffered by the insurgents. Own troops suffered no casualties during the firefight. It is reiterated that own troops did not cross the international border."

Army Myanmar strikeArmy strikeIndian Army strikeIndian Army

