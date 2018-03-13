Didn't intend on hurting sentiments, regret it: Naresh Agrawal on 'filmy' jibe at Jaya Bachchan

NEW DELHI: Naresh Agrawal, the former Samajwadi Party leader who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday, expressed regret for his comments on veteran actress and SP leader Jaya Bachchan.

“I had said something which was given a different angle by the media. All I can say is that I didn't intend to hurt anyone. I express my regret, if it did hurt anyone. I take back my words,” said Agrawal, a former close friend of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Agrawal had called Bachchan a 'film wali' while interacting with media.

"Films mein kaam karne wali se meri hesiyat kardi gayi, unke naam par humara ticket kataa gaya, maine isko bhi bahut utchit nahi samjha. Meri koi shart par nahi aya, koi Rajya Sabka ki ticket ki maang nahi hai (I was put at par with a film actor. My ticket was given to her. I have not come (to BJP) on any condition. I do not want a ticket to Rajya Sabha)," Agarwal had said.

The comment was severely criticised by various political leaders.

Senior BJP leaders and Union Ministers Sushma Swaraj and Smriti Irani lashed out at Agarwal for the insensitive comment.

Later SP chief Akhilesh Yadav also has criticised Agrawal for his remark on the veteran actress.

Taking to Twitter, Yadav wrote, “Jaya Bachchan ji par ki gayi abhadra tipdni ke liye hum BJP ke Naresh Agrawal ke bayan ki kadi ninda karte hain. Yeh film jagat ke saath hi Bharat ki har mahila ka bhi apmaan hai (We strongly condemn BJP's Naresh Agarwal for remarks made on Mrs Jaya Bachchan, which lacks in decency. This is an insult to the film fraternity and every woman in India. If BJP really respects women, then take immediate action against them. The Women's Commission should also take action).”