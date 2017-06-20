Digvijaya Singh shared dias with Zakir Naik, called him a proponent of peace — WATCH video

New Delhi: Even as controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik continues to face probes in India over his provocative speeches, a video has surfaced online, showing Congress leader Digvijay Singh endorsing and praising him.

The video shows Singh sharing the same stage as Naik in a show, which was attended by millions of people, and was broadcast on Peace TV, the Dubai-based channel that Naik himself is the brand ambassador of.

Singh can be seen in the video calling Naik a proponent of peace and goodwill.

Singh is seen saying in the video that Naik's messages and sermons actually encourage peace and work against communalism, and therefore his messages should reach every corner of the country.

Singh is also seen appealing to Naik to travel across India and deliver his sermons, in order to bridge the differences between Hindus and Muslims in the country.