Dokalam stand-off: China issues 'safety alert' for its citizens travelling to India

In the wake of an army face-off and chill in ties over Dokalam stand-off, China has issued a safety advisory to its citizens travelling to and living in India.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 8, 2017 - 15:31
Dokalam stand-off: China issues &#039;safety alert&#039; for its citizens travelling to India

New Delhi: In the wake of an army face-off and chill in ties over Dokalam stand-off, China has issued a safety advisory to its citizens travelling to and living in India.

"The (Chinese) embassy in India has issued a safety advisory to its people asking them to pay attention to their safety and avoid unnecessary travel," a Chinese government official told IANS.

China and India have been engaged in the standoff in the Dokalam area near the Bhutan tri-junction for the past three weeks after a Chinese Army's construction party attempted to build a road. Doka La is the Indian name for the region which Bhutan recognises as Dokalam, while China claims it as part of its Donglang region.

India has said Beijing's action to "unilaterally determine tri-junction points" violated a 2012 India-China pact which says the boundary would be decided by consulting all the concerned parties.

Modi, Xi discuss 'range of issues'

In the wake of an army face-off and chill in ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shook hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping here on Friday, and discussed "a range of issues" that possibly included their three-week-old border row.

Also Read: 'Former British colony India should pull back its trespassing troops from Dokalam'

The two leaders came face to face for the first time after their armies were involved in a face-off in the Doklam area in the Sikkim sector, that has heightened tensions between the two countries, including war-mongering by the Chinese media.

The meeting assumes significance as it comes a day after a top Chinese official said the "atmosphere" is "not right" for a bilateral meeting between Modi and Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

ChinaDokalamIndiaSikkimTravel alertBhutanNarendra ModiXi Jinping

