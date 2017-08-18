close

Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 10:27
Doklam stand-off: Japan extends support to India, Bhutan

New Delhi: In a major development, Japan has decided to support India and Bhutan in the ongoing India-China border standoff at Doklam in Sikkim. There should be no attempt to change the status quo on the ground by force, said Japanese ambassador Kenji Hiramatsu.

The statement of support comes a month ahead of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s visit to India from September 13 to 15.

Hiramatsu's is also accredited as Ambassador to Bhutan.

Japan's statements comes two months after the Indian Army stopped the China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) from constructing a road through Dokam.

Japan, which has had similar territorial disputes with China, feels that the ongoing stand-off can affect the stability of the entire region.

