Don't believe in such fake stories: Union Minister KJ Alphons slams Rahul Gandhi on alleged Aadhaar data breach

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram: The Narendra Modi government on Sunday slammed Congress President Rahul Gandhi's tweet on Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged data breach on NaMo app and the mainstream media's silence on the entire issue.

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology KJ Alphons on Sunday in Thiruvananthapuram said, "You think Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to give your data to a private company in the US. Don't believe in such fake stories," reported news agency ANI.

The MoS for Electronics and Information Technology further said that what is given in Aadhaar are just name and address. Your biometric data is with UIDAI and let me assure you that it has not been breached, it's absolutely secure. We have given authorisation to govt agencies to access Aadhaar information.

Earlier, the Congress President Rahul Gandhi on micro-blogging site Twitter said, "Hi! My name is Narendra Modi. I am India's Prime Minister. When you sign up for my official App, I give all your data to my friends in American companies.

“PS. Thanks, mainstream media, you're doing a great job of burying this critical story, as always,” he tweeted.

Hi! My name is Narendra Modi. I am India's Prime Minister. When you sign up for my official App, I give all your data to my friends in American companies. Ps. Thanks mainstream media, you're doing a great job of burying this critical story, as always.https://t.co/IZYzkuH1ZH — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 25, 2018

The Congress President tweet was in reference to recent data breach allegations by French hacker Elliot Alderson on his twitter handle @fs0c131y.

On Saturday, Alderson shared a series of tweets claiming that Narendra Modi Android app compromised personal user and device information by sending it to a third-party domain in.wzrkt.com allegedly belonging to an American firm.

When you create a profile in the official @narendramodi #Android app, all your device info (OS, network type, Carrier …) and personal data (email, photo, gender, name, …) are send without your consent to a third-party domain called https://t.co/N3zA3QeNZO. pic.twitter.com/Vey3OP6hcf — Elliot Alderson (@fs0c131y) March 23, 2018

Alderson wrote, “When you create a profile in the official @narendramodi #Android app, all your device info (OS, network type, Carrier …) and personal data (email, photo, gender, name, …) are send without your consent to a third-party domain called http://in.wzrkt.com (sic)”

Alderson added that the domain in.wzrkt.com “is classified as a phishing link by the company G-Data. This website is hosted by @GoDaddy and the whois info are hidden.” The hacker has earlier reported security lapses in UIDAI's Aadhaar data and digital payments company Paytm.